app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

REALTY ONE GROUP ONCE AGAIN NAMED THE NO. 1 REAL ESTATE BRAND ON ENTREPRENEUR’S FRANCHISE 500® LIST

Gennaio 12, 2023

ONE of the Fastest Growing Brands Reclaims Top Real Estate Spot in This Prestigious Franchise Ranking

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate brands for the second time on Entrepreneur’s highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500® list. This is the seventh year in a row the company has made the list and, despite a challenging housing market, the second year it’s beaten out all other real estate brands.

The Las Vegas-based global franchisor completed over 100,000 real estate transactions and paid over $1 billion in commission on $41 billion worth of homes sold in 2022. Realty ONE Group looks to continue to expand its global footprint this year while impacting half a million lives globally through community giving and philanthropy.

“Being the No. ONE real estate brand on this list is validation that, no matter the housing market, we’re committed to everyONE’s success,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. “Our COOLTURE is the heart and soul of our dynamic organization and we’ll always stay true to our purpose to lead with heart and love in everything we do.”

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its network growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power and said in its awards letter, “When a brand finds its stride and its franchisees succeed, that brand seems more likely to grow faster, stronger and wider than its competitors.”

The UNBrokerage as it’s known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-once-again-named-the-no-1-real-estate-brand-on-entrepreneurs-franchise-500-list-301719503.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

SERIE A, JUVENTUS IN SALITA AL MARADONA:NAPOLI AVANTI A 1,95, UNA SCOMMESSA SU DUE È PER GLI AZZURRI

(Adnkronos) – Quota in salita (4,05) per il blitz di Allegri, scelto nel 24% delle giocate. Osimh…

Schneider Electric e SAP collaborano per far progredire la digitalizzazione industriale con una perfetta integrazione OT/IT senza soluzione di continuità

(Adnkronos) – ● Una collaborazione strategica che prevede standard comuni per semplificare l’onbo…

Matrimonio.com mette in palio un matrimonio gratuito per le coppie che si sposano nel 2023

(Adnkronos) – ● Una coppia che si sposerà nel 2023 potrà vincere 25.000€ per organizzare il propr…

International Centre for Mathematics in Ukraine to be launched in 2023, enabled by Founding and Principal Donor XTX Markets

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Science and research will have a key role to play in the re…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl