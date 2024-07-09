app-menu Social mobile

RebelDot earns the Best Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year

9 Luglio 2024

(Adnkronos) – CLUJ, ROMANIA –Media OutReach Newswire– 9 July 2024 – RebelDot, a leading software development company specializing in innovative digital solutions, has recently received the prestigious Best Place to Work Certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores RebelDot’s steadfast commitment to nurturing a workplace culture that fosters employee satisfaction, growth, and fulfillment.

RebelDot’s commitment to fostering a positive work environment is evidenced by its comprehensive approach to employee well-being and development. From flexible work arrangements and comprehensive benefits packages to ongoing training and mentorship programs, RebelDot is dedicated to supporting its employees at every stage of their professional journey.

In a statement from Tudor Ciuleanu RebelDot CEO, he said “We are thrilled to be recognized once again as one of the Best Places to Work. This recertification shows our dedication to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and innovative work culture that empowers our team. At RebelDot, we believe that our success is directly linked to the well-being and growth of our talented rebels. As we look to the future, we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what a great workplace can be, carrying out our initiatives that promote professional growth and personal well-being. This recognition highlights our commitment to maintaining and improving a workplace where everyone can thrive. I am grateful to our great team for making this possible and to Best Places to Work for acknowledging our efforts.”

As RebelDot continues to expand its footprint in the software development landscape, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding its core values of togetherness, care, growth, fulfilment, and fun while delivering cutting-edge digital solutions to clients worldwide.

Each year, the Best Places to Work program in Romania collaborates with a wide range of organizations across various industries. Through these partnerships, the program plays a vital role in assessing, benchmarking, and enhancing HR practices, providing invaluable tools and expertise to drive meaningful and lasting organizational transformations.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

