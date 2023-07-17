app-menu Social mobile

Rebuttal Letters Issued to Shareholders of NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP

Luglio 17, 2023

– CARSON CITY, Nevada and LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ —

WHO:  Newly formed organization, The Committee to Restore Nymox Shareholder Value, Calls for Shareholder Support

WHAT:  Following the distribution of a press release by Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (the Company) regarding a NASDAQ Hearing Delist Decision at the open of business on July 7, 2023, rebuttal letters are being issued to all Company shareholders. Access the documents at www.crnsv.com

When:  July 10, 2023

Where:  CARSON CITY, Nevada; LONDON

Why:  Summary of Rebuttal Letters: 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rebuttal-letters-issued-to-shareholders-of-nymox-pharmaceutical-corp-301873345.html

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

