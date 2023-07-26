app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Receivership Auction of Mafic USA LLC

Luglio 26, 2023

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 22, 2023, Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. of Rockingham, NC will conduct a two-part sealed bid auction of essentially all assets of Mafic USA LLC. 

The assets include a state-of-the-art 45,780 +/- sq. ft. basalt manufacturing facility on 5.09 +/- acres and an adjoining 7.59 +/- acre tract. The facility is located at 119 Metrolina Dr., Shelby, NC 28150. Personal property included in the sale consists of all machinery & equipment related to basalt fiber production, platinum & rhodium bushings/loose metals, basalt rock inventory, and basalt fiber inventory.

The North Carolina Business Court appointed Richard S. Wright of Moon Wright & Houston, PLLC as general receiver for Mafic USA LLC on May 11, 2023. The receiver retained Iron Horse to conduct an orderly liquidation process.

Will Lilly, an executive with Iron Horse states, “It is a great honor to represent the Receiver in this very important transaction. We feel the custom-tailored orderly liquidation process is a rare opportunity to purchase a basalt plant that could be put in operation much faster than a startup project. The facility is truly a state-of-the-art basalt fiber manufacturing facility that has already gained the interest of international parties active in the industry.”

For further information about the sale process, go to ironhorseauction.com/auction/mafic-68144/details or call: 800-997-2248.

For interviews, contact:Will Lilly +1-704-985-9300 or will@ironhorseauction.com Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.174 Airport RoadRockingham, NC 28379910-997-2248www.ironhorseauction.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/receivership-auction-of-mafic-usa-llc-301886289.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

BE OPEN Art launches the third stage of the regional competition to support emerging artists of Southeast Asia

LONDON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BE OPEN Art, an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think …

UAE, UN, INTERPOL and EUROPOL Join Forces to Tackle Environmental Crime and Climate Crisis

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The International Initiative of La…

I vantaggi che i video data driven forniscono alle aziende secondo Babelee

(Adnkronos) – I benefici dei video data driven per le aziende e alcune caratteristiche che dovreb…

<

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TDK Corporation (TSE: 6762) announced today that …

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl