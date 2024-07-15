Record-Breaking Achievement: XCMG’s 4,000-Tonne Crawler Crane Debuts in Offshore Wind Power Sector

15 Luglio 2024

YINGKOU, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a shipyard in Yingkou, a coastal city in China’s northeastern Liaoning Province, XCMG Crane, a subsidiary of XCMG Machinery unveiled its 4,000-tonne crawler crane, the XGC88000, now configured with a luffing jib. This crane has achieved a milestone by successfully lifting an 18MW offshore wind turbine, marking its first foray into this application. The achievement sets global records for both the diameter and the power per unit of the turbine, signaling its readiness for commercial deployment.

The 18 MW offshore wind turbine, weighing close to 800 tonnes, features a hub center height of 145 meters and a blade tip height of nearly 270 meters. At optimal wind speeds, it generates 44 kWh of electricity per revolution. Annually, a single turbine can produce approx. 74 million kWh of clean electricity, sufficient to meet the energy needs of 40,000 households. This is equivalent to saving about 25,000 tonnes of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by approx. 60,000 tonnes each year.

To address the ultra-high, super-heavy, and high precision requirements of the project, XCMG has, for the first time, utilized the XGC88000 crawler crane in luffing jib working conditions. This marks the first instance within the industry that a 4,000-tonne crane has been applied in such conditions.

The installation of the world’s longest blade, measuring 126 meters, represents a challenging and critical phase in the entire lifting process. The task is akin to threading a needle at high altitudes, requiring the precise insertion of more than 170 bolts into their corresponding holes in the hub at nearly 150 meters above ground. Additionally, the blade is subject to swaying due to sea breezes during the installation, posing a risk of damage if not carefully managed. These factors combined to make the lifting operation extremely challenging.

The XGC88000 performed reliably, and with the support of auxiliary cranes, the processes of lifting, slewing, centering, and positioning were executed smoothly and efficiently. This operation was accomplished in one attempt and earned unanimous praise from both the project owner and the construction crews.

XCMG is poised to continue its progression towards practices that are high-end, intelligent, environmentally responsible, and service-oriented, all on an international scale. By contributing the world on the green energy transformation, XCMG aims to collaborate with partners worldwide in fostering a sustainable planet.

