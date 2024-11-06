Record Breaking Participation at Largest Taiwan Creative Content Festival Yet Drives Investment Potential

6 Novembre 2024

– TAIPEI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), a major event for Asia’s content industry, kicked off on Nov. 5 with record breaking numbers in international participation, cash prizes and awards, and project submissions.

TCCF aims to connect global industry professionals with key resources while helping Taiwanese companies reach international markets. This year’s TCCF experienced record participation, with 600 project proposals from 50 countries, 101 exhibition booths, and over 300 international professionals, media, and buyers from 30 countries joining for negotiations. Additionally, 30 prominent international speakers will lead 15 engaging discussions throughout the event.

The opening ceremony featured Deputy Minister of Culture Sue WANG, Taiwan Creative Content Agency Chairperson Homme TSAI, CEO Jiunwei LU, Legislator Chiaohui SU, Through an official activation ceremony featuring floating cubes, representatives from various participating countries including Franck PARIS, Director of the French Office in Taipei; Fernando SCHMIDT, General Directorate of Export Promotion at the Chilean Trade Office Taiwan; Naimatul Farah Haji ISA, Deputy Director of Tourism at the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre, Taipei; Philippe TZOU, Trade & Investment Commissioner for the Regions of Wallonia and Brussels-Capital at the Belgian Office Taipei; Chiaki MURAMOTO, Secretary General of the Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Department from the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, Taipei Office; and Anthony RIVERA, Director for Commercial Affairs Section at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office, were present on stage to symbolically infuse the cubes with creative energy and resources, culminating in a spectacular digital display.

Also present were representatives from New Zealand, Chile, France, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries, along with key industry partners from TV networks, tech firms, and film associations.

Chairperson Homme TSAI noted that the new venue at Nangang Exhibition Center marked a new chapter in TCCF history, indicating a shift to industry focused and commercial viability, as opposed to previous years which were held at Songshan Creative and Cultural Park. He added, “We hope that the investments of TAICCA, informed by the private sector and industry participation, will be more impactful to meet the needs of Taiwanese creative content.”

Deputy Minister Sue WANG stated, “Taiwan needs more commercially viable content that attracts international audiences, we need talented storytellers to create these stories to build our international recognition.”

Homme TSAI also expressed that the event will showcase the quality and diversity of Taiwanese cultural content, facilitating more international partnerships and business opportunities through pitches, negotiations, and forums.

This year, TCCF is being held for the first time at Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2, organized into three major sections. The PITCHING competition offers substantial prizes and resources, with 62 proposals from 21 countries competing for a record NT$7.65 million (approximately $250,000 USD) in total awards, 35 prizes, and invitations to international exhibitions. The winners will be announced at the closing event on November 8.

The MARKET exhibition features a record 93 organizations and companies from around the world, showcasing IPs across film, TV, gaming, animation, and publishing. Notable participants include KOCCA and Gyeonggi Content Agency from Korea, Tokyo and Fuji TV, Lotte Group from Japan, as well as Vietnam National Television and Singapore Film Society.

This year’s FORUM centers on the theme “Together for Impact,” with 15 forums led by 30 industry experts from 13 countries, covering topics like variety shows, film, animation, children’s content, and IP.

2024 TCCF Dates: November 5-8, 2024

Location: 7th Floor, Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2

2024 TCCF Official Website: https://www.tccf.tw/zh

TAICCA Official Website: https://taicca.tw

About TAICCA (https://en.taicca.tw/)

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan’s content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

