Redwood Software Celebrates 30 Years as Automation Leader, Securing Top SAP Recognition and Serving 40% of the Fortune 50

20 Giugno 2024

FRISCO, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Redwood Software, the leader in automation fabric solutions, celebrates its 30th year in business and the 20th anniversary of its partnership with SAP, the global leader in enterprise applications and business AI. SAP recently awarded Redwood the SAP Regional Partner Excellence Award and the prestigious SAP Pinnacle Award 2024 in the New Partner Application category.

As part of SAP Enterprise Cloud Services (ECS), RunMyJobs by Redwood is the exclusive SaaS workload automation (WLA) and job scheduling solution for which SAP offers a hosted connection to and from a customer’s RISE environment. In the second half of 2024, SAP ECS is expanding its managed service connection with RunMyJobs to offer SAP monitoring of critical jobs running within RunMyJobs. This new service will provide more in-depth monitoring, alerting and resolution for S/4HANA Cloud customers. Joint customers of the ERP and automation market leaders include Citigroup, UBS AG, Ryder Truck Rental and Texas Instruments.

Redwood added more than 1,000 customers in the past year, now including 28% of the Fortune 500 and 40% of the Fortune 50, with notable customers like Lockheed Martin Corporation and Smithfield Foods.

In recent months, Redwood invested in its product and services leadership team through the addition of two proven industry executives:

The addition of Crouchman and Vadakattu demonstrates Redwood’s commitment to advanced product development and customer support across its automation portfolio — RunMyJobs, ActiveBatch, Tidal, JSCAPE and Cerberus. Along with Redwood celebrating 30 years, 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Redwood’s MFT offering, JSCAPE. With this milestone anniversary, JSCAPE released the first MFT SaaS solution that seamlessly integrates with all Redwood WLA solutions. This year has also seen a significant expansion of RunMyJobs’ pre-built connector catalog, which includes a vast range of integrations for data management, IT service management, AI and more. SAP customers can achieve end-to-end automation with easy-to-install connectors for SAP Dataphere, SAP Integration Suite and SAP ERP in S/4HANA, among others.

“Redwood experienced tremendous growth in the first half of 2024, adding numerous leading global enterprises to our customer base and expanding the Redwood team to over 550 people worldwide,” said Kevin Greene, CEO of Redwood Software. “As a company that has consistently delivered above ‘Rule of 60’ financial performance, we are able to continuously invest in advancing our customer service and product innovation to deliver higher value for mission-critical business processes like order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, record-to-report, supply chain and warehouse management.”

This strong performance enables Redwood to deliver better solutions and support to customers. Having achieved a 48 net promoter score (NPS) and countless user-driven accolades like G2’s Leader, Best Relationship and Most Likely to Recommend recognitions, Redwood instills confidence and control across a wide variety of industries and use cases.

ABOUT REDWOOD SOFTWARE

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation fabric solutions for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server — in the cloud or on premises — with confidence and control. Redwood’s global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software.www.redwood.com

