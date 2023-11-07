app-menu Social mobile

Registration for the 7th IFPA Conference 2024 now open

Novembre 7, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IFPA (International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) is thrilled to announce the 7th IFPA Conference (former World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference), set to take place from June 27 to 29, 2024, in the vibrant city of Stockholm, Sweden. Established in 2006, the IFPA Conference is a pivotal event providing a unique cross-specialty platform that brings together medical and health professionals from various disciplines to share groundbreaking clinical research in dermatology, rheumatology, and beyond.

This year’s conference theme, “Uncovering the Broad Spectrum of Psoriatic Disease,” reflects the mission of IFPA to increase global recognition of the seriousness of psoriatic disease. The conference aims to foster a broader international perspective on these diseases, encouraging collaboration on research, advocacy initiatives, and increasing awareness among medical professionals and industry stakeholders.

Key Dates:

The IFPA Conference is a unique platform where delegates can explore psoriatic disease from various perspectives by networking with patients and industry representatives in attendance. It provides a crucial opportunity for sharing the latest clinical research findings, promoting collaborative efforts, and advancing the understanding of all aspects of psoriatic disease.

In the words of April Armstrong, the conference president, and Chair of the SEC, “Together, as a clinical and research community, we strive to advance the care for patients living with psoriatic diseases, which encompasses not only psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, but also other comorbid conditions that impact our patients’ lives. At the upcoming IFPA conference in Stockholm, we will share our knowledge and have meaningful conversations about these advances”.

By encouraging international collaboration, the conference seeks to drive innovation, enhance awareness, and elevate the role of IFPA and its members in advancing medical knowledge in the realm of psoriatic disease.

Register now atifpaconference.com/registration.For info about abstract submission visithttps://conference.ifpa-pso.com/abstracts.Download toolkit athttps://connect.ifpa-pso.com/hubfs/IFPA-Conference/Toolkit-2024.zip.For more information about the conference, visitifpaconference.com.

About IFPA:

IFPA (The International Federation of Psoriasis Associations) is a global non-profit organization committed to improving the lives of individuals affected by psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. IFPA is dedicated to increasing awareness, promoting cutting-edge research, and providing support for patients living with these conditions.

Contact:  

Annika Sjöberg +46 (0) 70 749 58 20

Infographic – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264829/IFPA_Conference_2024_Infographic.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747380/4378815/ifpa_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/registration-for-the-7th-ifpa-conference-2024-now-open-301977033.html

