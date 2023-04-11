app-menu Social mobile

Release of Blue Book of Film “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)”

Aprile 11, 2023

– QINGDAO, China, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On April 7, the Blue Book of Film “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)”, led by Qingdao Film Academy and Qingdao Film City Office, was officially released at Qingdao Film and Television Week 2023 in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, together with the English version of the book “The Global Film Market Transformation in the Post-Pandemic Era: Production, Distribution and Consumption”. The Social Sciences Academic Press, on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, announced the award of the “Book International Cooperation Award” for the Blue Book of Film.

The UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Hedva Ser, together with scholars from professional institutions such as Bradford and Bristol in the UK, Busan in the South Korea, Bitola in Northern Macedonia, Santos in Brazil, Thalassa and Valladolid in Spain, as well as IFTC, AVIFF in France, Edinburgh Napier University in the UK, New York Film Academy, etc. and renowned universities, celebrated the release of “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)” in Qingdao Film City through online video.

The “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)” is the fifth Blue Book of Film led by Qingdao Film Academy and Qingdao Film City Office. It was completed by the World Film City (Qingdao) Research Institute and published and distributed by Social Science Academic Press. Based on authoritative global film industry big data and professional theoretical analysis, the “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)” advocates the adoption of the theoretical research framework of industrial economics, interprets the development trend of China and the global film industry, reviews the hotspots, difficulties, and focal examples in the development of the film industry, and constructs a research system for the development of the film industry through empirical research.

The “Annual Report on Development of Global Film Industry (2022)” is divided into seven parts in terms of structure including Overall Report, Evaluation Report, Regional Report, Education Report, Case Study Report, Special Topic Report, and Film City Report. It provides a thorough and in-depth analysis of the overall and sub-sectors of the global film industry, as well as hot issues.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/release-of-blue-book-of-film-annual-report-on-development-of-global-film-industry-2022-301792861.html

