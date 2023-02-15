ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv

Febbraio 15, 2023

ReNew’s ESG performance rated best among electric utilities & IPPs in India and second globally

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ReNew Energy Global PLC, India’s leading renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

The renewable energy pioneer has scored 81.22/100 on ESG performance, sitting at the top of all electric utilities & IPPs in India, and second overall globally for FY 21-22.

Refinitiv rated more than 12,000 companies globally. It evaluated ReNew on its relative ESG performance, commitment and, effectiveness across core themes, including emissions, climate change mitigation, environmental product innovation and human rights, based on public disclosures. The index is based on metrics gathered from publicly available sources, such as annual reports, company website data, corporate social responsibility (CSR) reports and other data points.

ReNew’s carbon intensity from electricity generation is 32.83 gCO2/KWh, 94 percent lower than the global average. The company has committed to becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2040 and pledged to meet a broader range of ESG goals, including water positivity, renewable energy procurement for operations and zero waste to landfill, among others. Further, it aims to positively impact 2.5 million lives through CSR initiatives and ensure 30 percent representation of women in the workforce.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Chief Sustainability Officer, said, “Sustainability and ESG are central to ReNew’s inclusive growth strategy. We are constantly striving to set new benchmarks. The Refinitiv score is an endorsement of our endeavours in ensuring the best service standards to our stakeholders and reaffirms our commitment to building the best renewable energy company in the world.”

About ReNew

ReNew is the leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of ~13.4 GWs on a gross basis as of September 30, 2022, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, green hydrogen, value-added energy offerings through digitalisation, storage, and carbon markets that increasingly are integral to addressing climate change. For more information, visit renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

