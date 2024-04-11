REP Fitness Announces Expansion into the European Market with a Direct-to-Consumer Approach

11 Aprile 2024

DENVER, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REP, known for its innovative, high-quality gym equipment, is thrilled to announce its expansion into the European market. This strategic endeavor is set to revolutionize the availability of REP’s products for home and commercial gyms across Europe.

REP has successfully established a robust presence in the United States and other markets, including the UK, through partnerships with local distributors. The company’s latest venture aims to replicate its direct-to-consumer (DTC) model, which has been a significant factor in its success in the US.

To spearhead this expansion, REP is joining forces with two esteemed European fitness industry veterans, Fitness Engros from Denmark and Innovex Fitness from the Netherlands, which currently operate successful distribution networks in Europe. This partnership is poised to leverage the strengths of each party to establish a seamless DTC model that aligns with REP’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Ryan McGrotty, co-CEO of REP, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture, saying, “We are excited to bring REP to our European customers. Our partnership with Fitness Engros and Innovex Fitness will ensure that we maintain our high standards of service and product quality. This expansion is more than just growing our reach; it’s about making quality fitness equipment accessible to more people, enabling them to achieve their fitness goals with the best possible tools.”

Brian Andersen from Fitness Engros echoed that, saying, “Joining forces with REP is a monumental step in our journey. We’ve admired REP’s commitment to quality and innovation, and we are thrilled to integrate our local expertise with their esteemed reputation. Together, we’re set to redefine the fitness equipment landscape in Europe.”

Cees van Toor from Innovex Fitness added, “This partnership is a testament to the shared values and visions of REP and our team. We are committed to delivering an unparalleled customer experience, and with REP’s innovative products and our market knowledge, we’re excited to embark on this journey.”

The European expansion is a testament to REP’s commitment to making top-tier fitness equipment accessible to a global audience. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, REP is set to make a significant positive impact on the European fitness industry enthusiasts, from newbies to professionals from home gyms to commercial facilities – just like REP has been doing in the USA for more than a decade.

REP engineers and sells world-class, innovative strength equipment that is sold around the world. REP was founded in Colorado in 2012 by two brothers with a shared passion for fitness and has grown into a team of more than 200, with global distribution, offices, and manufacturing. That shared passion for strength is what drives REP’s innovative spirit today, where creating class-leading fitness equipment is paramount.

REP has been listed twice on the Inc. 5,000 fastest-growing companies — in 2018 (#450) and in 2021 (#962). REP products are frequently listed as top choices in many fitness publications, such as Men’s Health.

