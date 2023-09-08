REPT BATTERO Debuts Comprehensive Carbon Neutrality Roadmap at IAA MOBILITY Auto Expo

Settembre 8, 2023

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — REPT BATTERO, an emerging BEV and intelligent power storage manufacturer, recently unveiled its eagerly-awaited carbon neutrality roadmap at the IAA MOBILITY Auto expo in Munich, Germany on September 5th. The strategy sets clear targets: achieve operational carbon neutrality by 2026 and further expand its sustainability efforts by 2035, emphasizing REPT BATTERO’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact across all areas of operation. As the first new energy business to be backed by nickel mining giant TSINGSHAN Industry, REPT BATTERO has experienced rapid growth since 2017, leveraging its expertise in R&D and power battery system applications to become one of the top energy storage battery companies globally.

Outlined in the report is a two-stage plan with the short-term goal of, by 2026, achieving Operational Carbon Neutrality, which means significantly reducing carbon emissions across its entire operation, from sourcing materials to production. This is a major commitment, especially given the vast scope of the company’s operations. The second stage in the roadmap stretches to 2035, with the objective of achieving Value Chain Carbon Neutrality. This latter goal ensures that every step in the product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-of-life product disposal, is approached with an emphasis on reducing carbon emissions.

In an industry where sustainability claims are common, REPT BATTERO’s detailed plan underlines a systematic approach to achieving its goals. By outlining these milestones in public, the company is not only taking responsibility, but is also inviting stakeholders, including consumers and partners, to participate and hold them accountable in this journey towards a greener future. The roadmap serves as a measure for the company’s seriousness about mitigating its environmental impact and sets a benchmark for accountability and transparency.

Announcing the commitment, Dr. Jianyong Liu, ESG & Quality Director of REPT BATTERO, said, “Our Carbon Neutrality Roadmap encapsulates more than ambition; it represents a tangible commitment to a sustainable future. The roadmap includes specific environmental responsibility targets, a push for electrification, measures to cut down energy consumption and carbon emissions, and enhancements to our production processes. Collectively, we believe, these strategies will stimulate innovation and bolster our production management. This cohesive approach is vital for us to efficiently meet our carbon neutrality objectives and advance toward an ecologically responsible future.”

REPT BATTERO’s commitment to sustainability has been a multi-year mission, recognized by many organizations around the world and resulting in the company being awarded the Ecovadis Bronze Medal twice in a row, active participation in the United Nations Global Compact from 2022 onwards, and being honored with the Sustainability Contribution Award at the 2nd Green Zero-Carbon Festival in 2023. Each of these accolades reaffirms REPT BATTERO’s commitment to sustainable business practices and sets a precedent for its future aspirations.

REPT BATTERO’s dedication to carbon neutrality extends beyond the recognition it has received through prestigious awards. The cornerstone of the company’s sustainable vision is the relentless pursuit of optimization and greater efficiency. By working on areas such as maximizing cell space utilization, ramping up the production pace, and optimizing equipment efficiency, the company demonstrates a tangible path to sustainable manufacturing. And with an unyielding commitment to incorporating renewable energy into its operational blueprint, REPT BATTERO is not just charting a course for its own sustainable future but is also setting an industry standard for others to follow.

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as REPT BATTERO), established in 2017, is the first enterprise invested by TSINGSHAN Industry in new energy field. By virtue of TSINGSHAN’s rich resources of nickel mine, REPT BATTERO focuses on research and development, production and sales of power battery and system-level applications, and offers high-quality solutions for BEV and intelligent power storage. In 2022, REPT was among the Top 5 energy storage battery companies in global shipments and No.2 in domestic utility energy storage battery shipments. The company is on track to raise its total capacity to over 150 GWh in 2025. Please visit our website and LinkedIn for more information.

