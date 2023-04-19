app-menu Social mobile

Resonance Consultancy Reveals Europe’s Best Cities in 2023

Aprile 19, 2023

The global place branding advisor today announced Europe’s 100 top-performing cities in their inaugural 2023 Europe’s Best Cities Report.

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Resonance is a leading advisor in tourism, real estate and economic development, and its World’s Best Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and competitive identity for the planet’s urban centres. They are lauded as the world’s most thorough city ranking, based on original methodology that analyses key statistics, user-generated reviews, social media and online activity.

This inaugural Europe’s Best Cities ranking is an important, timely analysis of a continent that is leading the world in post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Access the 2023 Europe’s Best Cities Report and all 100 city profiles at WorldsBestCities.com.

Learn more about Resonance Consultancy at ResonanceCo.com.

“The 2023 Europe’s Best Cities rankings benchmark the overall performance of more than 125 metropolitan centres with populations of 500,000 or more, based on a wide variety of measures in order to identify the top 100 places to live, visit and invest in Europe,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

The overall Best Cities rankings are determined by analysing the performance of each city for a wide range of factors that have historically shown positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors to cities.

Based on each city’s performance in the 24 factors analysed, these are Europe’s Top 10 Best Cities for 2023:

The full ranking and profiles of all 100 of Europe’s best cities are available at WorldsBestCities.com.

About Resonance ConsultancyResonance is a global consultancy of strategic and creative place makers. As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines expertise in research, strategy, branding and communications to make destinations, cities and developments more valuable and more vibrant. ResonanceCo.com

About World’s Best CitiesBest Cities is the home of Resonance’s exclusive ranking of the world’s top urban destinations. The data is used by leading news outlets and Bloomberg calls it, “The most comprehensive study of its kind; it identifies cities that are most desirable for locals, visitors, and businesspeople alike, rather than simply looking at livability or tourism appeal.” WorldsBestCities.com | #BestCities

Contact: Tom Gierasimczuk, VP, Communications, tom@resonanceco.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057229/Resonance_Consultancy_Ltd__Resonance_Consultancy_Reveals_Europe_.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2057228/Resonance_Consultancy_Ltd__Resonance_Consultancy_Reveals_Europe_.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resonance-consultancy-reveals-europes-best-cities-in-2023-301801263.html

