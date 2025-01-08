Retail’s New Revenue Frontier: SOLUM Showcases AI-Enhanced Display Solution for In-Store Advertising

8 Gennaio 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As retailers seek new revenue streams, in-store digital displays are emerging as powerful advertising platforms. According to Statista, the retail media network market is projected to reach $156 billion globally by 2026. Leading retailers are transforming their physical stores into advertising platforms – Insider Intelligence reports that Walmart Connect, Walmart’s retail media arm, has become the company’s fastest-growing revenue segment.

“The retail landscape is evolving beyond traditional product displays,” said Sungho Jeon, CEO at SOLUM. “Our integrated digital display solution helps retailers transform their physical spaces into dynamic advertising platforms while delivering personalized customer experiences.”

At CES 2025, SOLUM demonstrates how its Vision AI-enabled digital signage and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) can create new advertising opportunities within physical stores. The system analyzes customer behavior patterns in real-time to display targeted advertisements. When a customer shows interest, connected ESL tags illuminate to drive purchase conversion through synchronized product information and promotions.

Recent privacy regulations have made first-party data collected from physical stores increasingly valuable for retailers. SOLUM’s solution addresses this shift by enabling real-time measurement of advertising effectiveness and customer engagement in physical stores, providing metrics previously only available in digital commerce.

"Our solution turns retail spaces into dynamic advertising platforms, enhancing the customer experience with personalization," said Jeon. "Connecting digital signage with ESL enables stores to create more engaging customer experiences while developing new revenue opportunities."

Early adopters of SOLUM’s retail solution have reported remarkable results. A major convenience store chain reported a 7% increase in purchase conversion rates after implementing the synchronized digital signage and ESL system. The solution not only improved operational efficiency by eliminating manual price updates but also created new revenue streams through targeted advertising capabilities.

Visit SOLUM at CES 2025

– Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall #9615

– Exhibition Highlights:

About SOLUM

SOLUM, established in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, operates three core business divisions: power solutions, display technologies, and Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). Building on its technological foundation, the company continues to expand its portfolio into smart lighting, sensors, and healthcare sectors.

Since its inception, SOLUM has pursued excellence through continuous innovation and quality enhancement, establishing itself as a trusted global enterprise. The company maintains market leadership through advanced technologies aligned with sustainable energy and digital transformation initiatives. SOLUM’s commitment to customer success is reflected in its delivery of customized solutions and premium products that maximize value through innovative development.

