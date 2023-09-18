app-menu Social mobile

Revenue Analytics’ N2Pricing™ RMS Expands to Europe, Opens Barcelona Office

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Revenue Analytics, a pioneering force in the revenue management space, is proud to announce the expansion of N2Pricing RMS into Europe. Headquartered in Barcelona, this expansion signifies our unwavering commitment to understanding and meeting the nuanced needs of European hoteliers.

Revenue Analytics has a proven track record of success in the region, with over 350 properties in Europe currently utilizing N2Pricing. N2Pricing delivers above-property revenue management capabilities to a variety of property types, from 3-star hotels to 5-star resorts. It is a full-service RMS in a modern software package.

In addition to the Barcelona headquarters, we will soon be establishing a satellite office in the United Kingdom. This expansion will strengthen our presence and accessibility across Europe, allowing us to better serve our clients in the region through localized support and market expertise.

Joining the Revenue Analytics team and leading the expansion efforts is David Orensanz (Managing Director, Europe). David’s extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will deepen our understanding of the unique needs of European hoteliers, ensuring seamless integration and delivering maximum value to our clients. David will be supported by a dedicated European Customer Success team, providing real-time support in local languages.

“N2Pricing’s expansion into Europe represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower the shift to true above-property Revenue Management,” says Dax Cross, CEO. “We are dedicated to forging enduring client partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and fostering innovation within the European hospitality landscape.”

For more information on N2Pricing, visit revenueanalytics.com/hospitality/n2pricing.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics invented yield management in 1984. Today, they’re the brains behind N2Pricing™ – the first modern Revenue Management System for the hospitality industry. N2Pricing streamlines and automates revenue management across an entire portfolio of properties. These capabilities give revenue managers 50 hours back each month for high-impact work, so hoteliers can stop losing profit and start tapping their people’s full potential.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210484/N2Pricing_is_expanding_to_Europe.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revenue-analytics-n2pricing-rms-expands-to-europe-opens-barcelona-office-301927065.html

