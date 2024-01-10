REVOLUTIONARY LASER TV INNOVATIONS SHOWCASED BY HISENSE AT CES 2024

Gennaio 10, 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Global electronics and home appliance corporation Hisense brings its cutting-edge Laser TV innovations to CES 2024, showcasing the next generation of cinematic home entertainment solutions.

Hisense is a pioneer in Laser TV innovations, introducing the first 8K Laser TV and ground-breaking TriChroma Laser TV globally. At CES 2024, Hisense continues to lead in technological innovation by introducing the world’s first 8K Sonic Screen Laser TV, boasting the world’s most giant sonic screen with 3.4㎡ sound area and 100,000+ sound units. The sound comes from the screen offering an immersive experience that rivals that of a professional cinema. Hisense’s new Rollable Laser TV revolutionizes large screen viewing, going beyond the constraints of traditional installations. By seamlessly rolling and hiding the Laser ambient light rejection screen, consumers are offered a high-performance viewing experience and the ability to hide the screen when it’s not in use.

By comparison to the Rollable screen, also on display at the Hisense booth was the Ultra Slim 4K Laser TV with Compact Laser Engine and Ultra Slim Display Technology – the smallest 4K Laser TV in the industry. The ultra slim screen is only 1.57cm deep and weighs 7.5 kg, allowing for subtlety and seamless integration into a living space without compromising on image quality.

Hisense not only displayed developments in image quality and screen immersion but has also redefined what’s possible for Laser TVs in high dynamic range, brightness, contrast and visual depth. The world’s first Ultra Black Screen Laser TV contains micro-nano, anti-glare film technology that improves light utilization efficiency by 50% – delivering unprecedented improvements in the display brightness, contrast. In another bid for pristine brightness and contrast, the Hisense’s Dynamic Light Steering Laser TV which involves Barco™ Bright technology has met consumer demand for a superior image no matter the setting – bright, dark, and anywhere in between.

Hisense also showcased its cutting-edge display technology for the automotive industry. The Automobile Laser Display simulates a full in-vehicle experience using advanced Laser projection technology and was recognised with a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree designation. Hisense’s AR Heads-Up Display (HUD) integrates holographic technology and TriChroma triple-Laser projection, transforming the vehicle windshield into an information hub, providing drivers with simultaneous views of virtual images and the real environment through multi-directional displays in high resolution, offering remarkable transparency. The AR HUD also extends its capabilities to the exterior, incorporating headlight projection equipment for safety reminders and streamlining the optical path for enhanced AR HUD performance.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315483/Hisense_s_new_Rollable_Laser_TV__1.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2315482/Hisense_Ultra_Slim_4K_Laser_TV.jpg

