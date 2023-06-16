app-menu Social mobile

Revolutionizing Energy: Sigenergy’s AI-Powered Solutions Lead the Way

Giugno 16, 2023

– MUNICH, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, unveiled its company and strategy, placing a strong emphasis on AI-powered energy storage systems poised to revolutionize the energy industry.

Sigenergy, a fusion of SIGEN and Energy, represents its core values: Safe, Intelligent, Green, Efficient, and New. These values reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to continuous innovation and the development of cutting-edge product solutions prioritizing reliability, ease of use, and intelligent functionality.

Energy Industry Shifts Focus to Storage

The solar energy industry has witnessed significant growth and transition over the past two decades, with grid parity achieved in numerous countries. Sigenergy recognizes that the energy industry is experiencing a pivotal shift in focus.

“Conventional PV solutions without energy storage will gradually be overthrown,” said Tony Xu, Founder and CEO of Sigenergy. “The true leaders of the energy industry will be those who effectively incorporate AI to empower and optimize energy systems.”

Embracing AI for Industry Transformation

Artificial intelligence breakthroughs, including the remarkable potential unleashed by ChatGPT, present unprecedented opportunities for widespread applications across industries. The energy sector can undergo accelerated transformation by integrating AI to enhance efficiency and create customer value.

Driven by a highly experienced R&D team, Sigenergy leads as an energy innovator, delivering unrivaled uniqueness and uncompromising quality across design, engineering, hardware, and software. Powered by the robust End-Edge-Cloud architecture, the in-house software framework enables seamless system upscaling and drives AI advancements.

Strategic Alliances Fuel Growth

Recognizing the importance of reliable components for stable production, Sigenergy establishes partnerships across the value chain. Notably, collaborations with industry-leading companies, Infineon and Ampace, ensure the highest quality standards. Additionally, partnerships with TÜV Rheinland and TÜV SÜD enhance the safety and reliability of Sigenergy’s products while supporting global expansion.

Sigenergy’s extensive network of distributors and service providers spans EMEA, APAC, and North America, guaranteeing widespread availability of the products.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy focuses on developing cutting-edge home and business energy solutions, with products ranging from energy storage systems to solar inverters and EV chargers. Our world-class R&D team of hundreds of top industry experts shares the vision of making the world greener via continuous innovation. With global sales and services, we aim to become our customers’ most trusted partner on their journey to a more sustainable future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionizing-energy-sigenergys-ai-powered-solutions-lead-the-way-301853155.html

