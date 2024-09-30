RFOptic Has Received Three Purchase Orders from a Fortune 500 Customer for its RFoF 6GHz Subsystem

30 Settembre 2024

The subsystem will include RFOptic’s unique remote management and monitoring capabilities

PARLIN, N.J, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RFOptic, a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions for 5G applications used by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs, announced today that it has received an order from a Fortune 500 enterprise for its RFoF 6GHz subsystem.

The first order encompasses a 19″ 2U high-density 6GHz bidirectional RFoF subsystem for 5G testing in one of the Company’s European labs. The second order concerns testing the interoperability and handover between various base stations from several vendors deployed at the Company’s test site. For this purpose, RFOptic is using its 19″ 1U generic 6GHz bidirectional subsystem. The third order is for RFOptic’s indoor/outdoor 6GHz bidirectional subsystem, which will be deployed at one of the Company’s testing sites for system integration purposes.

“The three orders followed the successful deployment of a customized 6GHz subsystem under a previous purchase order”, stated Mr. Oz Abramson, VP Sales and Marketing at RFOptic. “The new and repeated orders that we received from this Fortune 500 enterprise are in line with previous orders that we received from several Fortune 500 companies in previous years. We expect that the demand for RFOptic’s optical RF solutions will keep on increasing as more 5G networks are rolling out.”

The customer placed these additional orders following the excellent performance of the 6GHz system that was ordered and deployed last year. The enterprise was also impressed by the unique capability for remote monitoring and control of the RFoF system, which supports lab integration and deployment, while reducing OPEX.

RFOptic expects to receive more new and repeated orders for its RFoF systems based on the successful deployments of RFOptic’s 6GHz subsystem during the last few years.

About RFOptic

RFOptic is a leading provider of RF over Fiber (RFoF) and Optical Delay Line (ODL) solutions in 5G industries and by aerospace & satellite companies and research labs. RFOptic offers various RFoF off-the-shelf products and custom solutions that are optimized for a wide range of applications at affordable prices and with a quick turnaround. RFOptic mission is to help its customers turn innovation into real business by providing the highest quality, off-the-shelf cutting-edge, RFoF and innovative customized solutions.

