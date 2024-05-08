Richardson Unveils Revolutionary Metrics-Driven Sales Capability Building Solution

8 Maggio 2024

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Richardson Sales Performance (“Richardson”), a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, proudly announces the launch of its new Accelerate Sales Performance System, a metrics-driven sales capability building solution that links rich analytics that reveal the most critical skill gaps impacting revenue with highly personalized training experiences to improve business outcomes.

The Accelerate Sales Performance System empowers revenue leaders to:

The launch of the Accelerate Sales Performance System builds upon Richardson’s commitment to innovation and customer success. By combining cutting-edge technology from their recent acquisition of e4enable with its proven sales content and training, Richardson continues to empower revenue teams worldwide to achieve peak performance and drive sustainable growth.

“At Richardson, our mission is to deliver actionable solutions that drive real business results,” stated John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson. “The Accelerate Sales Performance System represents a paradigm shift in sales capability building; it shows how seller behaviors are impacting business metrics, guiding revenue leaders on where to focus to maximize impact. And they can see how their investments in the development of their revenue teams is paying off with clear ROI.”

The Accelerate Sales Performance System offers:

Initial reactions from customers and prospects who were able to experience the new system at The RevEdge Summit in Chicago were extremely positive:

“Personalized learning experiences for sellers”

“Capability driven content for your teams”

“Dashboards for enablement leaders to identify opportunities, link to business impact”

“Leveraging data from your current tech stack to identify performance gaps”

About Richardson Sales Performance:

Richardson is how leading global sales organizations are getting better results from their investment in sales training. We make real change happen through more adaptable content that builds agility, more useful technology that integrates with your CRM, and more visible progress with metrics connected to your systems.

