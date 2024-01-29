Riksteatret chooses Agillic to enhance audience engagement and unite people through the art of storytelling

Gennaio 29, 2024

– Founded in 1949, Riksteatret has been a cultural cornerstone in Norway. Known as Norway’s National Touring Theater, it is committed to bringing high-quality performing arts to both rural and urban areas. Riksteatret believes that Agillic’s advanced marketing automation capabilities will play a crucial role in reaching diverse audiences across the country.

Stephan Mehl, Digital Manager at Riksteatret, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Agillic: “In a time when connecting with our audience is more crucial than ever, working with Agillic allows us to elevate our engagement strategies. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and the impact it will have on our mission to unite people through the power of storytelling and deliver the best theatrical experiences to every corner of Norway.”

Riksteatret, currently touring 74 cultural centres and reaching over 200,000 spectators annually, values the importance of connecting with audiences across vast geographical distances. Agillic’s platform will enable Riksteatret to streamline its marketing efforts and tailor communications to diverse audience segments. Agillic’s solution partner, ROCS, will work with the theatre on implementation.

“At ROCS, we recognise the power of storytelling as a unique and compelling way to connect with audiences. Coordinating the implementation of Agillic with Riksteatret is more than an integration; it’s a narrative unfolding. Together, we’re crafting an immersive experience, ensuring Riksteatret’s message reaches every corner of Norway with efficiency and impact. We’re excited to be part of this journey, where technology and storytelling converge to create something truly exceptional,” adds Lars Christian Wilhelmsen, Founder of ROCS.

Agillic’s Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform provides Riksteatret with the flexibility to engage audiences through personalised and targeted communications, ensuring a seamless and captivating experience for theatregoers across the nation.

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic adds: “We are thrilled to welcome Riksteatret to the Agillic family. Their dedication to enriching the cultural tapestry of Norway resonates with our commitment to empowering organisations with the tools to create meaningful connections. Together we can enhance Riksteatret’s engagement strategies, ensuring the magic of their performances reaches even more hearts across the country.”

About Riksteatret:Riksteatret, established in 1949, is Norway’s National Touring Theater, playing a pivotal role in bringing dramatic arts to audiences across the country. With a mission to unite people through storytelling, Riksteatret’s productions span from the great classics to contemporary drama, emphasising engagement with children and families.

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

