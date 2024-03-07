RIMOWA ANNOUNCES JAY CHOU AS GLOBAL AMBASSADOR

Marzo 7, 2024

First Mandopop Artist As Global Ambassador For Premium Luggage Leader

TAIPEI, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — RIMOWA, a global leader in premium luggage with 126 years of history, today officially announced the “King of Mandopop” Jay Chou as the brand’s newest global ambassador. Last September, the brand has featured Blackpink member Rosé, champion Formula 1 pilot Sir Lewis Hamilton and French soccer player Kylian Mbappé as their new partners, and now Rimowa is pleased to have the iconic megastar Jay Chou join in their latest campaign. This marks the first time Rimowa presents a Mandopop artist as ambassador for its brand worldwide.

In the latest announcement, the multitalented musician, director and actor embodies RIMOWA’s spirit of craftsmanship and innovation. With a career trajectory marked by constant exploration and reinvention, the artist’s values mirror RIMOWA’s commitment to constantly pushing boundaries and setting new standards. In his new role as RIMOWA’s global ambassador, Jay Chou is set to inspire travelers around the globe to embark on their own life-changing journeys. “At RIMOWA, we have always believed in the transformative power of travel, and the commitment to constantly honing one’s craft while fearlessly pursuing innovation and reinvention. Jay Chou not only embodies all these values but is someone who we admire for his global impact as an artist. It’s an honor to welcome him as a RIMOWA global ambassador,” says RIMOWA CEO Hugues Bonnet-Masimbert.

In fact, the German Maison’s suitcase has become a necessity for Jay Chou’s each travel worldwide, one having been showcased at RIMOWA’s 125th anniversary exhibition SEIT 1898 in Shanghai, making the partnership a poignant culmination of a long-withstanding journey.

The mentioned suitcase has accompanied the superstar throughout cities worldwide from his previous Invincible concert to the on-going Carnival concert. “As I travel around the world, my RIMOWA suitcases have been trusted companions that I share precious memories with. They’ve accompanied me not only in professional settings but during other travels too, as I delved into new realms to seek out inspiration. Serving as RIMOWA’s global ambassador brings me great joy. I value this connection and hold this enduring relationship with the brand dearly,” says Jay Chou, represented by Dominant Culture Ltd.

Jay Chou was in London for the commercial shooting this January, which took place in locations such as the King’s Cross Railway Station. Referred to “the son of the sun”, the two days of shooting was successfully completed under clear blue sky. Recently, the father of three has shared an artwork on his social media, asking if anyone knows who the master is? The answer is his youngest daughter Jacinda, who created a beautifully hand painted oil painting at the age of two. His followers on Instagram has reached 888 million, which the number symbolized good luck, just in time to celebrate the great news.

