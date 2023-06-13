app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Risen Energy attends the opening ceremony of Mezőcsát Solar Power Plant the Hungary’s largest solar power plant

Giugno 13, 2023

NINGBO, China, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The PV power plant in Mezőcsát, Hungary, the largest power plant in Eastern Europe, has officially commenced operation. The Hungarian Oil and Gas Public Limited Company (commonly known as MOL Group) held the opening ceremony to commemorate the achievement. Risen Energy vice president Zeng Jianping, sales director for Europe Wu Jing, and senior manager of the Product Center Ye Jiajun were invited to the event.

“Hungary imports 76% of its energy, and reducing the reliance on natural gas and increasing the share of electricity from alternative sources are key goals,” tweeted Energy Minister Csaba Lantos. “The inauguration of the Mezőcsát power plant, the country’s largest solar farm, is a step toward achieving these objectives.”

Risen Energy has established the marketing network in Hungary since long, and in 2022, Risen Energy’s module shipments accounted for over 70% of the total volume in Hungary.

Risen Energy supplied the high-efficiency Titan Series PERC PV modules to the Mezőcsát power plant. The module delivers high energy yield and significant carbon reduction. The use of advanced technologies such as non-destructive cutting, high-density encapsulation, MBB and low-voltage design ensures the module’s ultra-high efficiency, while mechanical performance, safety and stability of the modules are greatly enhanced, enabling customers to meet their requirements for environmentally sustainable energy.

At the ceremony, Risen Energy’s brand strength, technical excellence, and service quality were highly acknowledged by MOL Group. The company’s commitment to providing high-efficiency modules with guaranteed quality and quantity, coupled with their advanced high-power module technology, impressed MOL Group with its significant return on investment. Both parties expressed their shared aspiration for deeper collaboration, aiming to strengthen their partnership and undertake more high-quality and benchmark PV projects in the future.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097499/image_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/risen-energy-attends-the-opening-ceremony-of-mezcsat-solar-power-plant-the-hungarys-largest-solar-power-plant-301848885.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Sofisticati o sportivi, dai colori sgargianti o tradizionali? I 5 modelli di costumi mare donna per l’estate 2023

(Milano, 13 giugno 2023) – Milano, 13 giugno 2023 – L’estate è ormai dietro l’angolo e, come ogni…

Shanghai Electric Reveals Dual Carbon Action Plan at the Inaugural Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai

– The comprehensive action plan focuses on building capabilities that offer systematic solution…

Belgium’s Keytrade Bank Selects Infosys Finacle Suite for Core Banking Transformation

BANGALORE, India, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a who…

U-Mask Model 3 di U-Earth protegge dalle particelle metalliche ultrafini

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 13 Giugno 2023. U-Mask Model 3 di U-Earth, modello di mascherina FFP2 riuti…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl