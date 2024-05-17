Ronaldo, Ronaldinho & Agüero call out Erling Haaland after he becomes Clash of Clans character

17 Maggio 2024

HELSINKI, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Football legends Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Sergio Agüero have playfully called out star striker Erling Haaland online, voicing their frustrations over his major new deal with Supercell video game Clash of Clans.

The Norwegian forward has become the famous ‘Barbarian King’ character in the popular mobile game, but the legendary Brazilians and Argentine have claimed the deal should have been theirs – as their characters would’ve been a better fit.

Ronaldo, a three time FIFA player of the year and twice winner of the Ballon d’Or, said: “I can’t believe they put Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans. I am Ronaldo the First! Nobody tears down defences like Ronaldo the First.”

Ronaldinho, a fellow World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner, joined in the action by saying: “I know they already have a wizard in Clash of Clans, but I create even better magic with a football at my feet.”

While Sergio Agüero, a Premier League and Argentina national team legend, said: “Everything I do, he does it too, whether it’s breaking records or playing video games. And now he’s in a game? Give me a break!”

All three said that they should have been the face of the new Clash of Clans campaign, which has seen a surge in downloads following the Norwegian’s involvement. Clash of Clans and Haaland recently launched the new partnership with an epic movie-style trailer, complete with custom Haaland soundtrack.

Responding to the comments, Erling Haaland said: “These guys are all legends and I’d have them in my clan any day.”

