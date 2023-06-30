Roobet Launches MMA Podcast Slate with Brandon Moreno, Iridium Sports, Chute Boxe Academy

Giugno 30, 2023

Podcasts Hosted by Current UFC Flyweight Champion, MMA Agent Jason House and Chute Boxe lead coach Diego Lima

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Roobet, the pioneering entertainment brand and one of the world’s fastest-growing crypto casinos, is making a splash in the MMA content creator space–launching new podcasts with three influential figures across the global combat sports industry:

As part of the initiative, Roobet has built two state-of-the-art podcast studios at House’s Iridium Sports Agency headquarters in Las Vegas–where House will host his series–and at the renowned Chute Boxe Academy where Lima will host.

Roobet’s podcast slate is part of the company’s larger support of combat sports athletes and content creators. For the past year, Roobet has been a major sponsor of Moreno, Oliveira and the Chute Boxe Academy at large, multiple world champion Canelo Alvarez, former UFC Middleweight Champion Alex Pereira, UFC star Marlon “Chito” Vera and more.

Said Brandon Moreno, “I hope to bring my fans a glimpse behind how I am on a personal level and topics that my friends and I enjoy to discuss. Mainly to have fun and engage with my fans. I haven’t had a podcast where I really get to control the narrative and Roobet allowed me to have the platform.”

Said Jason House, “Too many times in life, we listen to respond. I am creating a podcast with Roobet for the great opportunity to listen to learn. ‘On The House” will give people a platform to share their story and in the process give the audience advice on life, business and success. I’m excited to work with Roobet because they share the same culture as our agency Iridium Sports, and I love everything their brand represents.”

Said Diego Lima, head coach and manager of the famed Chute Boxe Academy, “We hope to hold a podcast so that everyone can follow the lives of our fighters, learn more about their private lives, about stories of overcoming and dedication, and not only from athletes, but from several different celebrities. Being able to be with Roobet in this undertaking is fantastic, so that we can do our best and have all the necessary structure to make the best podcast, so that we can make a podcast unlike anything that has ever been done, there are many ideas, which thanks to Roobet, we can do.”

Said Roobet Co-Founder and Head of Partnerships Anthony Brennan, “Supporting content creators is at the core of what we do, and we’re honored to have a trio of partners like Brandon, Jason and Diego to launch a global, multilingual content slate that reflects the MMA community at large. This initiative goes beyond traditional sponsorships that rise and fall with fighter’s schedules; it is about creating platforms to support fighters outside of the cage and to build a revenue stream beyond their fighting career.”

