app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Rossell Techsys Unveils State-of-the-Art Calibration and Metrology Lab

Luglio 25, 2023

– BENGALURU, India, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rossell Techsys, a leading global engineering and manufacturing company in the aerospace and defense sector, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new Calibration and Metrology Lab at its India facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. This milestone event, attended by Peter Johnson, vice president and general manager of Fabrication for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, represents a significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to customer-centric investments and enhanced value delivery. It also underscores Rossell Techsys’ unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art Calibration and Metrology Lab,” said Mr. Rishab Mohan Gupta, Promoter Group member and Director, Rossell India Limited. “This facility represents our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of precision and quality in all aspects of our operations. It allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, who rely on us for critical components. With this investment, we enhance our capabilities and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in the aerospace and defense industry.”

“We congratulate Rossell Techsys for investing in this Calibration and Metrology Lab and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. “It reflects Rossell Techsys’ commitment to providing global quality products and services to their customers. This is also another example of Boeing’s commitment to grow world-class precision manufacturing capabilities along with its local partners in India, for India, and the world.”

The lab, equipped with the very latest in technology, is slated for ISO17025 certification. Integrated into Rossell Techsys’ operations, it ensures meticulous control over the metrology process, ensuring accuracy and reliability across products. Rossell Techsys produces 3000+ unique parts, of which 2000+ unique parts are for Boeing alone. It uses extensive tools that require periodic calibration and metrology testing. The in-house facility, in proximity to the shop floors reduces tool calibration time, maximizing efficiency. Rossell Techsys remains an innovative leader, providing comprehensive engineering solutions for aerospace and defense industry and the Calibration and Metrology Lab showcases its dedication to excellence and focus on exceeding customer expectations.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSSELLIND), is based out of Bangalore, providing custom engineering & manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic Assemblies, After Market Product Support Services and Systems Engineering and Integration. https://www.rosselltechsys.com  

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160892/Mr_Peter_Johnson.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2160891/Rossell_Techsys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rossell-techsys-unveils-state-of-the-art-calibration-and-metrology-lab-301884766.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Il digitale ridisegna il futuro delle agenzie immobiliari

(Adnkronos) – Bologna, 25 Luglio 2023. Il portale immobiliare Wikicasa, uno degli operatori più i…

Esce il videoclip Arcobaleno, terzo singolo di Freemotion, l’album a impatto zero di Nathalie, la cantautrice italiana dall’animo raffinato

(Adnkronos) – 25 luglio 2023. È un videoclip sincero ed emozionante quello che accompagna l’uscit…

PENNY Italia e Aquafan insieme per l’estate

(Adnkronos) – Dagli I-Days Milano Coca-Cola 2023, a Riccione nel parco acquatico più famoso d’Eur…

Come le agenzie di garanzie finanziarie possono aiutare le piccole imprese a crescere

(Adnkronos) – Milano, 25 Luglio 2023. Ogni piccola impresa sa di dover affrontare diversi ostacol…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl