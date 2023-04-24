app-menu Social mobile

Royal Queen Seeds Takes Over Times Square for 4/20 Celebration

Aprile 24, 2023

– The leading European cannabis seed bank celebrates US expansion with a Times Square ad on 4/20, marking the beginning of the company’s mission to revolutionize cannabis cultivation in the US market.

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Royal Queen Seeds (RQS) has made history in Times Square with its latest advertisement. The company has secured a prime spot in New York’s world-famous square. The exclusive message commemorates  the city’s first 4/20 as a legal market, a historic date in cannabis culture and recreational use.

This ad also marks the beginning of Royal Queen Seeds’ overseas expansion into the United States. With headquarters in Barcelona, the company has set its sights on revolutionizing the world of cannabis cultivation and quickly becoming a market leader throughout the US.

The spectacular ad, with several colourful, moving frames wrapped around a powerful message, will also include a countdown to 4:20 pm. Royal Queen Seeds congratulates all New Yorkers on 4/20 with this striking image that is sure to capture the attention of residents and tourists around the world.

“Royal Queen Seeds has always been at the forefront of innovation and creativity, and this Times Square ad is just another example of our commitment to doing unique and exciting projects,” said Shai Ramsahai, Royal Queen Seeds’ Chief Operating Officer. Adding, “4/20 is a vital date for cannabis culture, and it was the perfect occasion to celebrate our arrival in the United States and our dedication to innovation in the cannabis industry.”

Royal Queen Seeds’ presence in Times Square marks an essential milestone in the company’s history and a significant step in its mission to instil a passion for breeding, innovation, and premium cannabis genetics. This advertisement is just the beginning of what Royal Queen Seeds has in store for the future, and alongside Cannabis Now Media, they can’t wait to share this exciting moment with their customers and friends.

Notes to editor

Royal Queen Seeds is a leading European cannabis seed bank that has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry for over a decade. With a team of experienced breeders and a commitment to quality, Royal Queen Seeds offers a diverse selection of premium cannabis strains that cater to both recreational and medicinal users.

You can see our shipping countries via our website, and we’re constantly expanding our reach to provide customers worldwide with the highest-quality seeds and the best possible customer experience. At Royal Queen Seeds, we’re passionate about cannabis and strive to be a driving force in the industry’s evolution.

www.royalqueenseeds.com 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060320/Royal_Queen_Seeds_1.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060319/Royal_Queen_Seeds_2.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2060321/Royal_Queen_Seeds_3.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/royal-queen-seeds-takes-over-times-square-for-420-celebration-301804315.html

