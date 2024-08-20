Running and athletics club Sparta, signs Agillic to personalise the experience for over 250,000 event participants

20 Agosto 2024

Sparta runs on Agillic to raise the bar on personalised communication to more than 250,00 annual event participants and for operational efficiency to free resources for more creative content.

Founded in 1898 in Østerbro with a purpose to promote and develop athletics and running as an elite and grassroots sport for all ages, Sparta is Denmark’s largest running and athletics club and one of the world’s largest race organisers with several annual events such as the Copenhagen Marathon, CPH Half and the DHL Relay in Copenhagen. In addition, Sparta provides operator services for third parties and has organised the Royal Run and the Tour de France single start in Copenhagen.

Touching tens of thousands of people, Sparta has a comprehensive communication flow and was looking for a solution to deliver more relevant information to the many stakeholder types from members, to race participants, and the general public. Agillic’s flexible no-code data model and ability to segment and target 1:1, allows Sparta to efficiently deliver on their ambitions.

Bodil Kjærgaard, Head of Communications at Sparta, explains:“We are a relatively small organisation with high ambitions and a lot to say, share and communicate. With our events growing in numbers and size, we want our communication to match our professional event execution. With Agillic, we have a powerful platform to work with data, automate execution, and to focus our efforts on more relevant, targeted content. It is a big incentive for the team internally and, most importantly, enables a much better and more personal experience for our recipients.”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO at Agillic adds:“Sparta has a long tradition and track record for nurturing athletes, counting amongst its members numerous Nordic champions, a world record, and participation in more than 10 Olympic Games. An incubator of talent not too different from how Agillic is a growth engine for businesses. We’re excited for Sparta to leverage our experience within subscription-based business models and the fitness industry. We appreciate their commitment to highly personalised communication to ensure the right motivation and services and look forward to raising the bar on their membership experience together.”

