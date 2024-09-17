Rx Networks Introduces TruePoint | LITE: Accuracy and Precision for the Power-Conscious World

17 Settembre 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading GNSS data services provider, Rx Networks, announces TruePoint | LITE, a groundbreaking correction service designed for power-conscious applications that require precise and reliable location data. TruePoint | LITE delivers sub-meter and lane-level accuracy with global coverage, optimized for low-power usage.

TruePoint | LITE is engineered from the ground up with power efficiency in mind, focusing on key applications such as smartphones, wearables, asset tracking, and IoT devices. Unlike traditional solutions like DGNSS, which require frequent data updates and consumes substantial power, TruePoint | LITE uses patent pending predictive technologies that reduce dominant GNSS ranging errors, including ionospheric, orbital, and clock errors, to ensure accurate GNSS positioning while minimizing data traffic and conserving battery life.

“With TruePoint | LITE, we meet the market’s demand for a new standard of precision, that doesn’t sacrifice power efficiency,” says Ali Soliman, Head of Sales and Marketing at Rx Networks. “By offering a service that is globally available and power-efficient, we’re unlocking a new generation of applications that require reliable and accurate positioning while minimizing power consumption.”

TruePoint | LITE is designed to address the limitations of current traditional GNSS correction solutions tailored for heavy-duty applications like automotive and heavy machinery. By minimizing data transfer and optimizing power use, TruePoint | LITE ensures maximum positioning accuracy while extending battery life.

TruePoint | LITE leverages proprietary predictive technologies to correct key GNSS ranging errors, particularly ionospheric range error. This approach makes TruePoint | LITE ideal for power-conscious applications, providing long-lasting accuracy and extending correction validity far beyond conventional methods.

“We are excited to see innovative solutions like TruePoint | LITE entering the market,” says Dr. Paul McBurney, CTO of oneNav. “Its approach to providing precision with minimal power consumption is aligned with the growing demand for efficient GNSS services across various applications.”

TruePoint | LITE is now available for evaluation. Please contact our sales team at sales@rxnetworks.com.

About Rx Networks Inc.

Rx Networks is a Canadian company that provides reliable, timely, and relevant location assistance and correction data that enhances the GNSS experience, empowering billions of devices every day. With a commitment to delivering unmatched reliability and precision, Rx Networks continues to drive innovation in GNSS services globally.

