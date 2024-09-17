Safe Life completes acquisition of Medisol in Europe

17 Settembre 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Safe Life, a Stockholm-based provider of life-saving solutions with portfolio companies across Europe and North America, announces the strategic acquisition of its most recent European company, Medisol BV (“Medisol”). This addition marks acquisition number 27 for Safe Life since 2019, and strengthens the company’s position as the market leading provider of AEDs in North America and Europe.

“We have been impressed by Medisol for an extended period and are thrilled to welcome them to our rapidly growing family of companies,” states Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. “The acquisition of Medisol significantly enhances our market position in Europe. With Medisol’s extensive presence across 30 countries, this strategic move greatly expands our reach and capabilities, enabling us to access new opportunities and deliver superior value to our customers.”

Medisol, headquartered in the Netherlands, is one of the premier European distributors of AEDs with substantial expertise in eCommerce and operations across 30 European countries. This acquisition strategically complements Safe Life’s existing portfolio, positioning us to effectively serve markets throughout North America and all of Europe.

By capitalizing on the strengths of both companies, Safe Life is ideally positioned to meet the increasing demand for life-saving devices and deliver enhanced service to a wider customer base.

“The Medisol team is excited to join the Safe Life family, a move that will drive growth and enhance our capacity to deliver lifesaving solutions to clients,” said Pieter Joziasse, Founder and CEO at Medisol.

The acquisition of Medisol increases Safe Life’s annual pro forma revenue to over SEK 2 billion. Following a recent capital raise, Safe Life is well-positioned to pursue additional strategic acquisitions in key geographic markets. With ongoing investments in talent and technology, Safe Life continues to uphold its mission of saving more lives.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About Medisol BV

Founded in 2001, Medisol is a leading independent supplier of AEDs. Since its inception, Medisol has established itself as a global market leader in the sale and distribution of AEDs, as well as resuscitation and training equipment, with a presence in over 30 countries. With over 75,000 AEDs sold worldwide, Medisol remains steadfast in its mission: Saving Lives.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safe-life-completes-acquisition-of-medisol-in-europe-302249784.html