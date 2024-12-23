app-menu Social mobile

Safety Is the Ultimate Luxury: Chery’s Flagship TIGGO 9 Makes Global Debut

23 Dicembre 2024

– DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On December 19, TIGGO 9 was simultaneously launched in the UAE and Kuwait. The event was attended by Ms. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the Chinese Consulate in Dubai, Mr. Wang Xiaojia, Commercial Counsellor, and Mr. Zhang Guibing, General Manager of Chery International. Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Middle East region, Chery International, introduced Chery’s strategic plans for the UAE/GCC market. At the launch event, the Kuwait Tower and the UAE Burj Khalifa lit up on the same day, symbolizing Chery’s global ambitions and aspirations.

TIGGO 9 features a brand-new family design, with a front end incorporating bionics principles, highlighting strength and safety. The vehicle’s body follows the golden ratio to create visual harmony. Regarding safety, based on the concept of “Safety is Luxury,” it meets global five-star standards and is equipped with an L2+ ADAS to ensure driving safety. In terms of smart technology, it comes with APA (Automatic Parking Assist), a large HD screen, and high-performance chips, setting a new benchmark for technological luxury. Luxury features include an extra-wide body, 10-point massage, “One-Touch Recline” function, and Sony audio system, all enhancing the SUV’s comfort experience. For power, the PHEV version combines a 1.5T hybrid engine with a three-speed DHT gearbox for strong performance and a thermal efficiency of up to 44.5%. The ICE version has a 2.0TGDI engine and an 8AT transmission, showcasing exceptional performance.

The global debut of Chery TIGGO 9 reflects a precise understanding of consumer demand in the Middle East market and serves as a strong addition to Chery’s global product portfolio.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586690/TIGGO_9.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/safety-is-the-ultimate-luxury-cherys-flagship-tiggo-9-makes-global-debut-302338246.html

