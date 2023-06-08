SAJ to Showcase Smart Energy Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023, Aiming for Smarter and More Profitable Energy Management

Giugno 8, 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Smart energy storage solutions provider SAJ is set to participate in the Intersolar Europe 2023 from June 14-16 in Munich, one of the largest annual exhibitions for the solar industry. At booth B2, 330, the company will be exhibiting a range of products and solutions that combine hardware products with IoT and cater to various application scenarios, aiming to help customers achieve more intelligent and profitable energy management.

During the exhibition, SAJ will showcase its latest offerings, including the HS2, an integrated photovoltaic-storage hybrid energy storage solution for homes that can be easily installed and expanded up to 25.0kWh, and the CM1, an high-integration commercial and industrial energy storage solution with a 100kW PCS, 215kWh battery cluster, fire protection, air conditioning and intelligent management unit, which can save 70% of installation and commissioning time and reduce the LCOE（Levelized Cost of Energy）for the clients.

SAJ’s smart energy solutions aim to offer efficient management for distributors, cost reduction and increased efficiency for installers, and energy-saving and cost-saving benefits for homeowners. As part of the solutions, SAJ has also developed the SAJ smart energy management platform, which comprises the eSAJ Home for smart home energy management and the eSAJ Service for smart operation and maintenance. The platform could cover all scenarios, including residential, commercial, mobile energy storage, and ground power stations, and serve as a platform to provide pre-sales and after-sales services, such as training and technical support.

This integrated management system is powered by three core AI algorithms: power generation prediction, power consumption prediction, and intelligent scheduling. These advanced algorithms enable SAJ to accurately predict electricity generation and consumption and optimize energy usage to minimize costs. In a case study involving an operating energy storage power station, a one-month comparison revealed that SAJ’s smart energy solutions resulted in up to 20.3% savings on electricity costs, and the payback period was reduced to four months.

About SAJ

With 18 years of dedication and professionalism, SAJ has established itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry. SAJ is committed to providing reliable products and services in Residential & Commercial Smart Energy Solutions, Portable Power Stations, and Industrial Automation sectors. Its holistic product portfolio accompanies consumers on the full journey of energy storage, consumption, and management. SAJ’s products are welcomed in over 80 countries and regions, helping the customers worldwide realize energy self-sufficient and sustainable living.

