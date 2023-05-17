Samsung Electro-Mechanics develops the world’s highest capacity MLCC for electric vehicles

Maggio 17, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electro-Mechanics announced on the 16th that it has succeeded in realizing the industry’s highest capacity in terms of high-pressure MLCC applicable to electric vehicles and has started market targeting by expanding its line-up for high-end level automotive electronic components.

The MLCCs developed this time are products that have the characteristics of 250V class 33nF (nanofarad) with low capacitance change rate according to temperature and 100V class 10µF (microfarad) for 125℃ and they are products with the industry’s highest capacity in terms of high-pressure MLCC in the same voltage class.

Each product is used in electric systems and LED headlamps, which are key devices for electric vehicles.

* Farad (symbol: F): Unit representing electric capacity

Electric vehicles operate based on high-voltage battery systems such as battery management systems (BMS) and on-board chargers (OBC).

MLCCs used in electric vehicles must be able to withstand the high output voltages transmitted from the battery for ultra-fast charging and power delivery.

In addition, as the number of electronic components used in electric vehicles increases, semiconductors must also have high-capacity characteristics so that they can operate stably.

The 250V class · 33nF product developed this time boasts the highest capacity in the industry at the same voltage level. 22nF was the highest capacity for the existing 250V class products.

This product improves battery stability by removing high-frequency noise inside the battery module while having the durability to withstand high voltages.

In addition, the 100V class · 10µF product is used in LED headlamps for electric vehicles and its electric capacity has been doubled compared to the previous product.

Semiconductors used in LED headlamps require high power consumption, so high-capacity MLCCs that can store a lot of energy and supply it to semiconductors quickly and stably while having high voltage durability are essential.

In general, it is difficult for MLCCs to satisfy both voltage and capacitance characteristics at the same time. Designing thicker dielectrics to increase voltage characteristics reduces the number of internal electrodes that can be stacked, making it difficult to increase capacity.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has realized high capacity by refining dielectrics as core raw material in the form of nano-level fine powder.

The company also explained that its proprietary surface coating method minimizes agglomeration between powders, enabling stable operation at high voltages.

Meanwhile, the MLCCs developed this time satisfies AEC-Q200, a reliability test standard for automotive electronic components, enabling them to be used in other applications such as ADAS, body, chassis, and infotainment in vehicles.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Chang Duckhyun said that “Samsung Electro-Mechanics has established the whole line-up for automotive MLCC by developing electric vehicle products,” and that “Samsung Electro-Mechanics will develop and manufacture core raw materials for MLCCs on its own to enhance technological competitiveness, and expand its market share for electronic device MLCCs by internalizing facilities and strengthening production capacity.”

