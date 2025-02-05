app-menu Social mobile

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Unveils World’s First MLCC for LiDAR Applications

5 Febbraio 2025

Development of MLCC for LiDAR, a Key Device in Autonomous Driving

Samsung Electro-Mechanics to Actively Respond to Growing Markets through Core Material Technology and Manufacturing Know-hows

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Samsung Electro-Mechanics unveils on February 5th that world’s highest voltage and ultra-small MLCC in a 1005 size for Autonomous driving (CL05Y225KP66PN). 

The newly developed MLCC has a capacity of 2.2uF (microfarads) and operates at a high voltage of 10V, with dimensions of 1005 size (1.0 mm wide and 0.5 mm long). This high voltage is approximately 60% higher than the previous standard of 6.3V, making it the world’s first qualified AEC-Q200, which is a critical reliability standard for automotive products in this specification.

This product providing suitable performance in LiDAR systems, which are one of the key devices for autonomous driving.

And our new product (CL05Y225KP66PN) is the first 10 voltage, 2.2uF MLCC capacitor available in 1005 size, the most suitable capacitor to support stable power supply and accurate signal transmission in various Automotive applications. 

Generally, it is difficult for MLCCs to satisfy both voltage and capacitance characteristics simultaneously. To achieve high voltage, the dielectric used for storing electricity must be made thicker, which reduces the number of internal dielectric layers that can be stacked, making it difficult to increase capacitance. Samsung Electro-Mechanics has developed proprietary additives and a new manufacturing method that minimizes empty spaces within the dielectric, allowing stable operation even at high voltages.

Additionally, the newly developed MLCC has qualified AEC-Q200, the world’s first for a 2.2uF capacity and 10V high voltage in a 1005 size. This makes it suitable for various applications, including ADAS, body, chassis, and infotainment systems.

Executive Vice President Choi Jeremy, Head of Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ Component Solution Unit, stated, “The demand for high-performance and high-reliability MLCCs is increasing due to the electrification of vehicles,” adding, “We will strengthen our competitive edge in differentiated technology by securing key technologies in materials, equipment, and manufacturing processes for MLCCs, and actively respond to growth markets focusing on high-value products.”

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611311/Samsung_Electro_Mechanics_Unveils_World_s_First_MLCC_for_LiDAR_Applications.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/samsung-electro-mechanics-unveils-worlds-first-mlcc-for-lidar-applications-302366335.html

