SANY to Reveal Latest Construction Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Febbraio 23, 2023

– BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SANY Group, (“SANY”), a global leader in the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, is gearing up for the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest construction trade show in North America and premier event connecting professionals from every major construction sector, running from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas. Under the banner “Made for America, Raised in Georgia”, SANY’s booth (F9553) will feature over thirty machines including its latest electricity-powered excavator and loader alongside an array of product presentations to demonstrate how SANY’s ingenious technical solutions and professional services optimize fuel efficiency, maximize construction productivity, and deliver responsive customer support.

Among SANY’s state-of-the-art solutions that demonstrate the company’s climate commitment is its carbon monitoring platform, which is developed in partnership with Rootcloud, a leading industrial IoT solution provider, to facilitate China in accelerating toward carbon peak and neutral targets. The platform, which has been deployed for the company’s No.18 factory, enables SANY to quantify and manage its energy efficiency performance.

Meanwhile, SANY’s energy management system powered by industrial internet and blockchain technology will showcase the ability to accurately track its corporate carbon print of energy and resource consumption and optimize its ESG governance system.

First debuted in China last year, the SANY SY19E electric mini excavator stole the show at bauma 2022 in Germany due to its unique design, versatile features, quiet operation, and exceptionally long battery life. Equipped with a high-torque permanent magnet synchronous motor and its proprietary integrated electric drive system, its efficiency exceeds 95 percent, complemented by IP67 weatherproofing, insulation testing, voltage and current detection, and fault diagnosis features that ensure all-around protection.

The SANY SW956E electric loader is a small yet powerful beast, supercharged by a high-power permanent magnet synchronous motor capable of delivering an instantaneous torque of 2400Nm. Its onboard intelligent system can automatically adjust power output based on load, speed, and other conditions, coupled with a 282kWh battery that can provide eight hours of usage after one hour of charging. On the safety front, the machine houses a dual-circuit hydraulic brake system and large-span and long-wheelbase design, as well as an integrated smart temperature control system for the battery, drive motor, and electronic control module to help it easily cope with extremely hot and cold working conditions.

To view the highlights of SANY at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, please click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxcFIR4g180

Sales Hotline: +86-731-85835199

