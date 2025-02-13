app-menu Social mobile

Skip to main content
Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Saudi Ministry of Finance and IMF Prepare to Launch AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies

13 Febbraio 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies, organized jointly by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), kicks off next week February 16-17, 2025 in AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The annual high-level event is a prominent global platform aimed at promoting dialogue and cooperation regarding the economic challenges facing emerging markets, in the context of structural transformations of the global economy, by bringing together decision makers, prominent economists, and experts from around the world.

His Excellency the Saudi Minister of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Aljadaan, said the conference would be a unique platform for the exchange of knowledge, fostering informed decision-making and advancing policy discussions. It will provide an opportunity to engage on regional and global economic developments and to discuss policies and reforms aimed at promoting prosperity and resilience. This underscores the Kingdom’s strong partnership with the IMF, and comes less than a year after the IMF established its regional office in Riyadh, to support the region’s economies by providing technical assistance which contribute to achieving sustainable development for those countries.

Minister Aljadaan said the conference will discuss the economic challenges facing emerging markets and developing economies, including sluggish growth, constrained fiscal space, and rising financing needs while public debt is elevated. It will contribute to the provision of effective solutions to deal with these challenges. In addition, he said the Conference would highlight opportunities for emerging markets and developing economies to enhance cooperation and improve their economic growth and resilience.

Her Excellency the Managing Director of the IMF, Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, said “The inaugural AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies comes at a time of significant economic transformations. The Conference provides an important platform to bring together policymakers, the private sector, and key stakeholders to discuss ways in which emerging market countries can seize the opportunities of these economic transformations, lift up their competitiveness, and enjoy strong private sector-led growth”.

“The joint Conference is a reflection of the deepening partnership between Saudi Arabia and the IMF, where Minister Aljadaan serves as Chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC). This partnership is rooted in a common goal of building vibrant and resilient economies.” Dr.  Georgieva added.

The Conference will include several key sessions and themes, including monetary and fiscal policies concerning emerging markets and developing economies, the importance of those policies for macroeconomic and financial stability, and innovative solutions to sovereign debt management. It will also address the role of modern technology and artificial intelligence in supporting economic development.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619814/Ministry_Of_Finance_Logo.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619813/5167096/AlUla_Conference_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-ministry-of-finance-and-imf-prepare-to-launch-alula-conference-for-emerging-market-economies-302376222.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

La Ragione è anche su WhatsApp. Entra nel nostro canale per non perderti nulla!

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Leggi anche

“Three Meals, Four Seasons” Season 2 is back

13 Febbraio 2025
BEIJING, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following the first season of the feast, the second season…

Gemcor Production Solutions Delivers Advanced Factory Integration with Automated Fastening Systems under Ascent Aerospace

13 Febbraio 2025
Gemcor provides flexible automated solutions for precision-based drilling and fastening applicati…

Corte Costituzionale. Pro Vita Famiglia: con nuovi giudici stop sentenze politiche su temi etici

13 Febbraio 2025
(Adnkronos) – 13 febbraio 2025. «Auguriamo buon lavoro ai neoeletti giudici della Corte Costituzi…

SNAI – Serie A: super weekend con Lazio-Napoli e Juve-Inter Baroni avanti su Conte (2,65), Inzaghi in pole su Motta (2,25)

13 Febbraio 2025
– La venticinquesima giornata di campionato, che sarà aperta venerdì da Bologna-Torino, è uno s…

Iscriviti alla newsletter de
La Ragione

Il meglio della settimana, scelto dalla redazione: articoli, video e podcast per rimanere sempre informato.

    LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

    GUARDA i nostri video

    ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

    REGISTRATI / ACCEDI