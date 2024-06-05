Save Dad From Lawn Duty with the LUBA 2 AWD Series Robotic Lawn Mower

5 Giugno 2024

Father’s Day deal includes three sets of blades for a picture-perfect lawn all summer long

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The rhythmic drone of lawnmowers fills the air on Saturday mornings, the quintessential soundtrack of summer, yet unwelcome reminder of weekend yard work. But what if Dad could reclaim those precious hours, trading manual labor for leisure while still achieving a pristine, professionally-groomed lawn?

This Father’s Day, give the gift of free time and a perfect lawn with MAMMOTION’s LUBA 2 AWD robotic lawn mower. For three days (June 14-16), every LUBA 2 purchase in the U.S. and Canada comes with three FREE sets of replacement blades to keep Dad’s terrain looking like the 18th green at Augusta all summer long while he enjoys a drink at the 19th hole.

The autonomous LUBA 2 is the ultimate gadget for dads, combining literal cutting-edge technology with eco-friendliness, making lawn care effortless thanks to this no-perimeter wire required personal landscaper with high off-road capability that puts traditional lawn mowers to the woodshed. Instead of plugging his ears for two hours and walking slowly behind a gas-guzzling mower, Dad can brag he’s got the highest-tech lawn assistant in all the land with advanced features like:

“Dads work hard all year — they deserve to spend their summer weekends enjoying quality family time instead of pushing a noisy gas mower,” said Jidong Wei, CEO of MAMMOTION. “With the LUBA 2 handling the mowing, dads can kick back while their lawn gets a professional robotic grooming.”

Don’t make Dad choose between an Instagram-worthy yard and some valuable me time. Let LUBA 2 do the work for him. With this limited-time bundle available through Amazon and the MAMMOTION website, Dad will receive the gift of the best-looking lawn on the block without the backache.

For more information on what model of the LUBA 2 AWD robotic mower is best for your lawn, visit mammotion.com/pages/luba-2-awd-series.

About MAMMOTION

MAMMOTION is dedicated to cultivating an intelligent and high-quality eco-friendly outdoor lifestyle through innovative robotic solutions. Our mission commences with revolutionizing robot lawnmowers for both professionals and consumers, paving the way for a more sustainable and efficient outdoor experience.https://mammotion.com/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2430605/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/save-dad-from-lawn-duty-with-the-luba-2-awd-series-robotic-lawn-mower-302164462.html