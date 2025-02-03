app-menu Social mobile

Scleroseforeningen choose Agillic for personalised member engagement and community impact

3 Febbraio 2025

Press release, Copenhagen, 3 February 2025

Scleroseforeningen (the Sclerosis Society) is a patient organisation established in 1957 that works on behalf of the more than 100,000 Danes who as patients or relatives feel the consequences of sclerosis. The purpose of the organisation is to fight multiple sclerosis and related disorders, to improve the conditions and quality of life of people with sclerosis and to promote understanding of their situation. 

‘Personal’ is at the core of Scelroseforeningen’s values and mission, and they take great pride in knowing their members personally, respecting the individual needs and preferences when engaging and when addressing the supporting community, fundraising and public stakeholders. With that, highly relevant, personalised communication and individual member experiences are non-negotiable. 

Mogens Damgaard, Head of Communications, Fundraising and Partnerships at Scleroseforeningen explains: “With a growing need and wish to create relevant and personal communication for our members, contributors and volunteers on our email channel, we wanted a platform to help create this vision. Agillic is a leverage for this and allows us to create strategic user journeys and personalisation in all our mails as well as supporting us technically and user-wise.”

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic adds: “Agillic has a proud tradition to support and enable NGOs and charities in their important work, touching millions of people across the Nordics. I am excited to welcome Scleroseforeningen and for them to benefit from our platform’s ability to leverage sensitive data for secure, trusted, and highly personalised member engagement and communication.”   For further information, please contactChristian Samsøe, CEO+45 24 88 24 24christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.

  

