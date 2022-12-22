app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

(SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023

Dicembre 22, 2022

– RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Smart Cities Challenge”, launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, continues to welcome those wishing to join until January 8, 2023. The Challenge is organized through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Saudi Data & AI Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and Riyadh Region Municipality.

The Challenge, which will be held virtually, aims to develop modern solutions to improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom, find technological solutions that contribute to detecting and reducing visual pollution, and benefit from local and global expertise in finding solutions using data and AI.

The Challenge aims to stimulate and develop talents and competencies in the fields of smart cities as well as data and AI and position the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. Also, the Challenge targets data scientists, AI practitioners, and students around the world with prizes for a total of up to “one million” Saudi riyals.

Those wishing to join the challenge competitions can register and get more information via the link: https://smartathon.hackerearth.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-smartathon-challenge-continues-to-welcome-those-wishing-to-join-until-january-8-2023-301708428.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Nella contea di Xinning è stata inaugurata la prima conferenza di sviluppo del turismo di Shaoyang

– “La bellezza di Shaoyang, il romantico Langshan” SHAOYANG, Cina, 1 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ …

POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR

– The highly anticipated 2023 calendar includes a new stop in Paris, a visit to sunny Cyprus and…

Spazi fluidi grazie ad aperture che giocano con la luce. Come i portoncini Infinity della linea Tenvis di Oknoplast.

– MILANO, 5 dicembre 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Spazi delimitati, ma interconnessi. La percezione dell…

Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

– NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — On November 29, 2022, meeting of Global A…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl