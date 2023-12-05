Secureworks Named A Leader In Managed Detection and Response Services In Europe By Independent Research Firm

Dicembre 5, 2023

Secureworks received highest possible marks in seven criteria

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, was today recognised as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services in Europe, Q4 2023. The Forrester Wave™ states that Secureworks® Taegis™ ManagedXDR has “a quick time to value and strong investigative capabilities,” and “a simple pricing structure and a speedy onboarding process which lets customers get up and running quickly.”

The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response Services in Europe, Q4 2023 evaluates participants across 22 criteria to help security professionals select the right partner for their needs. Secureworks received the highest possible scores in the time to value, managed investigations, dashboards and reporting, platform capabilities, product security, and scripting engine criteria as well as in the pricing flexibility and transparency criterion.

“Organisations across Europe find themselves in the eye of the storm. They’re facing cyber attacks that are elevated in volume, speed, and sophistication, without the internal resources they need to understand, defend, and remediate the threat. Managed Detection and Response solutions play a critical role in enabling companies of all sizes to quickly scale their cyber defences to reduce their organisational risk,” said Kyle Falkenhagen, Chief Product Officer, Secureworks.

Secureworks’ abilities have become mission critical as ransomware dwell time falls to under 24 hours, giving companies an ever-decreasing window of opportunity to defend their critical assets. Secureworks is well placed to help organisations across Europe respond to this challenge, whilst building cyber resilience.

“Customers select Secureworks because Taegis equips them with the holistic view they need into threats facing their organisation and empowers them to respond rapidly. Strong reporting and dashboards are foundational to a strong MDR service and we are honoured to have received recognition as a Leader in this evaluation, which we believe assures customers that we are enhancing their cybersecurity posture in the short and long term,” Falkenhagen continued.

Secureworks MDR solution is focused on helping organisations fill a skills gap where they lack the resource to support their cyber resiliency needs to meet their organisational risk tolerance. Only Secureworks provides 24/7 direct access to expert and highly trained SOC analysts in under 90 seconds. Organisations have access to Threat Hunters, Responders, and Customer Success Managers, who are at their side, to equip them with the skills and expertise not possible for them to build on their own.

“As a utility company we have a lot of personal data we must protect, and we understand there are threats that have impacted organisations like ours. When we deployed Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR, I was blown away. We’ve got a trusted secure solution and approach with very minimal effort on our part. It’s like having another department in the company, focused on security. We’ve been able to demonstrate security maturity improvements ahead of where we need to be. Having the Secureworks MDR solution is strategically linked to our mission as an organisation,” said Tom Forster, Head of IT Security, Utilities Provider in the East of England.

About Secureworks Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers’ ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

