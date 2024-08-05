Seegene Showcased its Multiplex Technology at ADLM 2024

5 Agosto 2024

– Exhibited multiplex PCR testing technologies that provide comprehensive results from a single test

– Presented high-multiplex assays and automated testing systems

– Introduced the SG OneSystem™ business, the company’s global technology-sharing initiative

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, showcased its key products and systems at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine 2024 (ADLM 2024) under the exhibition theme “One Sample, Many Answers.” The event was held in Chicago from July 30 to August 1.

The company unveiled its lineup of high-multiplex real-time PCR products designed to identify multiple targets in a single test. These assays include IVDR assays sold outside the USA for diagnosing respiratory infections (RP), gastrointestinal tract infections (GI), sexually transmitted infections (STI), human papillomavirus infections (HPV), and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Seegene’s testing process was also displayed on the video screens at the company’s exhibition booth.

In addition to its flagship assay lineup, Seegene showcased the Seegene STARlet-AIOS™ (AIOS), its automated testing systems, and Seegene NIMBUS, which offer diverse automation solutions tailored to the size and needs of various testing labs.

The AIOS features a modular design that seamlessly integrates existing instruments such as nucleic acid extraction equipment, PCR setup, and PCR instruments. The AIOS is designed to automate the PCR testing process, from nucleic acid extraction to gene amplification and data analysis, minimizing the contamination caused by human errors. Once test samples are inserted, the system automatically conducts the tests and delivers results.

“The ADLM 2024 was a great opportunity for Seegene to globally promote our proprietary multiplexing PCR technology along with assays and automated testing systems,” said Daniel Shin, Executive Vice-President and Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer at Seegene. “Seegene remains committed to solidifying its position as a global-leading molecular diagnostics company by widely promoting its businesses and actively identifying potential partners to realize ‘a world free from all diseases.'”

Seegene’s PCR molecular diagnostics technology enables simultaneous testing of up to 14 pathogens in a single tube, as well as identifying dozens of key pathogens in a panel testing of multiple tubes. Seegene’s PCR testing technology is highly recognized for its ability to provide quantitative information. Multiplex testing reduces the need for additional tests, reducing costs and increasing time-efficiency.

The company also hosted business meetings to introduce its long-term business strategy such as the SG OneSystem™ business, the company’s technology-sharing initiative, and the Open Innovation Program (OIP), a global reagent development project, to participants from around the world.

About Seegene

Seegene has 23 years of dedicated R&D, manufacturing, and business experience around multiplex quantitative PCR technologies, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when it provided over 340 million COVID-19 tests to more than 100 countries worldwide. The core feature of Seegene’s unique syndromic PCR technologies is the ability to simultaneously test 14 pathogens in a single tube and provide quantitative results.

About the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM)

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, ADLM (formerly AACC) brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, ADLM has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.myadlm.org.

