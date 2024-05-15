SEG Solar and Grand Batang City Sign Land Utilization Agreement for Southeast Asia’s Largest PV Industrial Park

15 Maggio 2024

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 15th, SEG Solar (“SEG”), a leading U.S. producer of photovoltaic (PV) modules, and Kawasan Industri Terpadu Batang (Grand Batang City), the largest SOE industrial estate in Indonesia, held a signing ceremony to execute a Land Utilization Agreement for the development and operation of a photovoltaic industrial park in the Batang Regency, Java, Indonesia. The park is anticipated to include factories for the production and assembly of silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and modules and is set to become Southeast Asia’s largest photovoltaic industrial park to date. SEG’s Founder and COO, Jun Zhuge, and Ngurah Wirawan, President Director of Grand Batang City, attended the ceremony.

Located within Grand Batang City, in Central Java Province, Indonesia, the SEG Indonesia PV industrial park project will have an investment exceeding $500 million USD and will cover over 40 hectares. The overall plan for the park includes a vertical integration capacity of 5GW for silicon wafers, 5GW for solar cells, and 5GW for modules. Pursuant to the first phase of the project, SEG will construct facilities with a production capacity of 5GW for solar cells and 3GW for modules, with an expected completion date in Q2 2025.

The cells produced at this park will supply SEG’s global module factory, ensuring the traceability of the supply chain and guaranteeing the reliability and stability of core material supply for modules.

“Integrated layout across the entire industry chain is crucial for SEG to adhere to legally compliant supply chain standards. Through upstream and downstream coordination, SEG ensures the provision of clean, traceable green products for the markets in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia, thereby facilitating the global transition towards green, low-carbon energy.” said Jun Zhuge, Founder and COO of SEG.

The SEG Indonesia PV industrial park is expected to create over 3,000 job opportunities, providing more employment prospects and economic vitality for the local community.

About SEG Solar

Founded in 2016, SEG is a leading vertically integrated PV manufacturer headquartered in Houston, Texas, U.S., and is dedicated to delivering reliable and cost-effective solar modules to the utility, commercial and residential markets. By the end of 2023, SEG has shipped over 5 GW of solar modules worldwide. The company is expected to exceed a production capacity of 5.5 GW by the end of 2024.

About Grand Batang City

Grand Batang City is the largest state-owned enterprise industrial estate supported by the Indonesian government and is devoted as National Strategic Project. Located on 4,300 Ha area in Central Java, Indonesia, Grand Batang City offers highly competitive industrial land in Southeast Asia. The estate consists of industries, housing, retails & commercial areas and is going to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

