app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

SeMI Technologies becomes Weaviate

Gennaio 18, 2023

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SeMI Technologies has adopted the name of its flagship product—the open-source vector-search engine Weaviate. This market-driven name change acknowledges a simple reality: Awareness of the Weaviate brand among developers and customers has outpaced awareness of the company behind it.

“In 2019, my co-founder Etienne Dilocker and I realized that an AI-first infrastructure was needed to serve a growing base of developers. Our idea was to create an umbrella of infrastructure services and products including a vector database that we knew would be essential if promising AI tools like large language models (LLM) were to achieve their potential. We founded SeMI Technologies and Weaviate became our first product.

“Fast forward to today, and Weaviate has become more than a product; it’s now the platform we set out to build. The open-source community has grown; we have customer products in Weaviate Cloud Service, Weaviate Hybrid SaaS; we have integrations with Open AI, Cohere, Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and others. In short, Weaviate is far better known than SeMI, so we’ve decided to go forward under that one brand.”

— Bob van Luijt, co-founder, Weaviate (previously, SeMI Technologies)

The Weaviate vector-search engine is a “third wave” database technology. Data is processed by a machine learning model first, and AI models help process, store, and search through it. As a result, Weaviate excels at searching using natural language and is ideally suited to serve as a memory layer in AI stacks allowing users to create ChatGPT-like experiences with their own data. But Weaviate is not limited to language; it can also search images, audio, video, or even genetic information. The open-source code has been downloaded over 1.6M times.

“As SeMI, the team did a fantastic job of building a community, driving the adoption of its open-source Weaviate product, and establishing it as core part of next-gen AI stacks,” said Igor Taber, Cortical Ventures General Partner and investor in the company’s 2022 Series A round. “Changing the company name to match the product’s is a reflection of their focus and commitment to the Weaviate community.”

Weaviate is a global remote-first company, with 30 employees working on three continents. It is registered in The Netherlands as Weaviate B.V. and in the U.S. as Weaviate Holdings, Inc.

For information visit weaviate.io or contact hello@weaviate.io

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1985702/Weaviate.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-technologies-becomes-weaviate-301724760.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

ITALIAN CAPITAL OF CULTURE 2023: EVENTS AND PROJECTS INSPIRED BY THE VISION OF “CULTURE AS A CURE” GET UNDERWAY

– Bergamo and Brescia are demonstrating the power of Culture as a Cure. A host of projects and e…

IPwe Launches Smart Intangible Asset Management–SaaS Solution for IP Valuation, Management, and Transactions

– The only AI and blockchain-based tool that removes the complexity and cost of valuing and tran…

ESG AND DISABILITY DATA WHITE PAPER LAUNCHED BY THE VALUABLE 500 AT WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the World Economic Forum, the Valuable 500 l…

IPwe Announces Largest Enterprise Blockchain Deployment in History

Innovation leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of IP launches initial minting o…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl