Senao Networks Unveils AI Driven Computing at MWC Barcelona 2025

19 Febbraio 2025

Announce OCP compliant Xeon® 6 Server, AI Inferencing Desktop Computing and Image Analytic Cameras

TAIPEI, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Senao Networks Inc. (SNI), a global leader in AI computing and networking solutions, will be exhibiting at 2025 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. At the event, SNI will showcase its latest AI-driven innovations, including AI Servers, AI Cameras, AIPCs, Cloud Solutions, and Titanium Power Supply, reinforcing its vision of “AI Everywhere.”

Senao Networks continues to advance AI computing with new products designed to enhance security, efficiency, and connectivity.

Xeon 6 Server for High-Performance Computing (HPC) and AI Acceleration– Senao will showcase L10 integration of Intel® NetSec AI, SX904 SmartNIC, and SR710/SR610 DC-MHS server, delivering an AI-driven network security solution. SR710/ SR610 built upon Intel Xeon 6 processors in OCP DC-MHS architecture, offering scalability and flexibility to cater to diversity of HPC applications.

SX904, built on Intel® NetSec Accelerator architecture, brings server performance in a PCIe card. Powered by Intel® Xeon® D, it effortlessly offloads workloads for AI-driven security and network efficiency. Also debuting its next generation SmartNIC, SX906, featuring 2-port 100G (QSFP28) leveraging latest Xeon® Granite Rapids D HCC ideal for AI workloads and high-throughput network security tasks.

Additionally, Senao introduces SE210 Edge Server to its x86 server portfolio. SE210 is a compact short depth server powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 HCC SoC featuring 8-port 25G (SFP28) and two PCIe Gen5x16 FHFL expansion cards, ideal for AI workloads and data analytics.

EIA/ORv3 Rack Integration with Liquid Cooling Solution- Senao EIA Rack incorporates the L2A or L2L CDU(Coolant Distribution Unit) to pump coolant through the system, Manifold with UQD(Universal Quick Disconnect) and liquid cooling tubes to connect multiple liquid cooling loops in order to increase cooling capacity, support higher computing power density and lower system noise level. This liquid cooling solution significantly improves energy efficiency and reliability compared to traditional air cooling, reducing operating costs and minimizing the environmental impact.

AI PC brings AI Inference to Personal Computing – Powered by Intel® Arrow Lake-S processor with NPU integrated. The AIPC AC121 excels in OpenVINO™ inferencing, delivering exceptional performance in a compact 0.99L design. It features DDR5, dual NVMe SSDs, and a PCIe GEN4 x8 low-profile slot for graphics card upgrades. Ideal for home offices, corporate environments, and edge computing solutions.

AI Cameras with Object Analytics – Senao AI-powered 4K cameras, featuring Ambarella® CV72/CV75 processors and an advanced dual-lens design, deliver unparalleled surveillance with seamless panoramic coverage and intelligent object analytics. The dual-sensor system eliminates blind spots by stitching together a continuous 180/360-degree field of view, ensuring real-time tracking and high-precision scene reconstruction. Powered by Senao Object Analytics, these cameras provide deep-learning-based detection and classification of people and vehicles with attributes such as clothing color, backpacks, license plates, and even facial recognition. Senao Object Analytics redefines surveillance, offering a smarter, more proactive approach to modern security challenges.

Titanium-Grade Power Supply Series: Senao will present Titanium Power Supply Series 2000W to 3200W, delivering 96% efficiency for data center server and edge computing. This series is meticulously designed for AI data centers, edge computing, and advanced servers, offering exceptional digital precision, comprehensive remote monitoring, and eco-conscious energy efficiency.

Senao Cloud Management- Senao Cloud is a cutting-edge networking solution designed to provide businesses, enterprises, and managed service providers (MSPs) with seamless, scalable, and AI-driven cloud-based network management. With an emphasis on simplicity, security, and automation, Senao Cloud enables IT administrators to configure, monitor, and troubleshoot their network infrastructure from anywhere in the world.

Join Senao Networks at MWC 2025

“At Senao Networks, we are committed to driving AI innovation across computing, networking, and security. We are excited to showcase our latest AI-powered solutions, from high-performance AI servers and edge computing to SmartNICs and AI-driven security,” said Bou Lin, President of Senao Networks Inc. “With our comprehensive portfolio, including AI PCs, cloud solutions, and next-generation power efficiency, we continue to push the boundaries of AI adoption and digital transformation. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and partners to shape the future of AI-driven connectivity.”

SNI cordially invites global customers and partners to visit its booth and experience its latest AI and networking innovations.

Exhibition Information

For more information on Senao Networks Inc.’s AI innovations, please visit our official website: www.senaonetworks.com.

About Senao Networks Inc.

Senao Networks Inc. specializes in AI computing and high-performance networking solutions, providing cutting-edge technology for smart surveillance, cloud computing, data centers, and enterprise IT infrastructure. With a vision of “AI Everywhere,” SNI is committed to driving the deep integration of AI technology across industries worldwide.

