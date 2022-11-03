Senseonics and Ascensia Announce a Collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group Designed to Expand Patient Access by Providing In-Office and At-Home Insertion Options for Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM)

Novembre 3, 2022

First patients have been served, launching the Nurse Practitioner Group partnership to expedite and expand access to the Eversense® E3 CGM

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, and Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR® blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of Eversense® CGM Systems, today announced the launch of a collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG), a leader in multidisciplinary health services and medical staffing solutions. The first patient insertion of the up to 6-month Eversense E3 sensor by NPG was recently completed in Florida, with plans to expand this new initiative to other key markets across the U.S. in the coming months.

Led by Senseonics and utilizing NPG’s broad network of healthcare providers in over 30 states, this partnership is designed to broaden access to the Eversense® E3 CGM System by providing convenient at-home and in-office insertion options for diabetes patients. Under the agreement between Senseonics and NPG, NPG providers will be certified to perform Eversense procedures in the specified geographies and will offer its services for patients who have been prescribed Eversense. Senseonics will assist NPG as they set up their Eversense procedure capabilities in select geographic areas.

Nurse practitioner-owned-and-operated, NPG has a track record of delivering outstanding health care services to patients in multiple environments, including private sector, government-contracted and social service agencies. Senseonics, Ascensia and NPG view this collaboration as a scalable solution with the goal of expanding access to the Eversense E3 CGM System, enhancing the patient experience, and streamlining the Eversense workflow for health care providers who elect not to do insertions themselves, thus broadening the universe of clinicians who prescribe Eversense.

“This partnership will expand options for existing and new Eversense users by making additional providers available for at-home or in-office device insertions,” said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Senseonics. “As Ascensia continues to drive Eversense E3 uptake in the U.S., we are excited to partner with the innovative team at NPG to make it more convenient to begin or continue receiving the benefits of this next generation CGM.”

“The Nurse Practitioner Group is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to the diverse communities we serve through innovative, cost-effective strategies and this partnership aligns with our commitment of providing outstanding service and remarkable results,” said Stacey Santiago, MSN, FNP-BC, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Nurse Practitioner Group. “Dedicated members of our skilled staff will be trained and certified on the Eversense® E3 CGM System insertion and removal procedures and credentialed to bill regionally. We are excited to offer Eversense users a convenient, professional solution for their twice-a-year insertions.”

“Expanding and expediting access to this long-term, fully implantable CGM system is Ascensia’s number one priority and so we are thrilled to announce this inititaive,” added Rob Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care. “Not only will more and more people with diabetes have access to Eversense CGM, but also the opportunity to have the insertion and removal procedures done in their homes or a nearby clinic. This added convenience is possible thanks to this collaboration with NPG.”

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg