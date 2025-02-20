SEQUESTO Strengthens Global Position with AI-Driven RFP Response Platform Through Strategic Partnership with RevSparkAI

20 Febbraio 2025

Revolutionising RFP Response Processes with Cutting-Edge AI Technology

BEVEREN, Belgium, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEQUESTO, the globally leading AI-first platform for RFP response automation, has entered a strategic partnership with RevSparkAI, a leader in data-driven business transformation, to expand its technology to the United States. This collaboration between two innovation-driven companies marks a major step in redefining how businesses handle RFPs and business processes in general.

SEQUESTO’s AI-first platform optimises the entire RFP response workflow. By integrating advanced AI with a human-centred approach, SEQUESTO transforms traditionally complex and labour-intensive RFP processes into an efficient, results-driven experience. This enables businesses to allocate resources strategically, reduce operational costs, and focus on growth.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing technology and delivering unparalleled value to clients. SEQUESTO’s expertise in RFP automation perfectly complements RevSparkAI’s mission to enhance business operations through AI-powered solutions. Together, they set a new standard for efficiency and innovation in RFP response management.

“Our partnership with RevSparkAI unites two exceptional teams with deep expertise in AI-driven solutions and RFX response automation. We are committed to delivering transformative solutions that streamline processes, enhance competitiveness, and unlock efficiencies in a demanding market. With SEQUESTO’s industry-leading platform and RevSparkAI’s technological excellence, we are uniquely positioned to help businesses reach their full potential and drive success.”Patrick Dalvinck, CEO & Co-Founder SEQUESTO

“Launching our partnership with SEQUESTO’s AI RFP automation platform in the US underscores RevSparkAI’s dedication to innovation and excellence. This collaboration allows us to provide businesses with a transformative solution to optimise RFP processes, achieve strategic goals more effectively, and foster growth”Brennon Cardone, Managing Partner of RevSparkAI

Designed for businesses across industries, SEQUESTO’s platform offers customisable features to meet specific needs. Its AI-driven algorithms enable fast, accurate data analysis, improving proposal quality and efficiency. The platform not only boosts productivity but also provides a significant competitive edge.

As SEQUESTO expands into the US, this partnership with RevSparkAI reinforces a shared vision to push the boundaries of technological innovation, empowering businesses to succeed in an increasingly competitive landscape.

