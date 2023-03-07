Seraphim Gained “Low-Carbon” Certification from CERTISOLIS, Leading a New Era of Low Carbon

Marzo 7, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global leading solar module manufacturer Seraphim Energy Group Co., Ltd. (Seraphim), recently announced that it has received the “low-carbon” certificate from CERTISOLIS for its S4 series modules.

As an inevitable prerequisite to participate in the French Energy Regulation Council (CRE) auctions, this certification evaluates carbon emission impact along the manufacturing chain starting from silicon production to module production. Gaining this certificate does not only mean that Seraphim is eligible to CRE auctions, but also is a strong proof of Seraphim’s core value of providing clean energy for all, and its excellent green-manufacturing capability as well.

“The Seraphim S4 series module has a carbon footprint of only 417.11kg eq CO2/kWp, which is about 15% lower than comparable models from the Chinese and European manufacturers available in France”, says Hurry Xu, from Vice President, Smart Energy, TÜV SÜD Greater China.

“Seraphim has been dedicated to providing clean and affordable solar energy for the world. In the past decades, Seraphim has deployed numerous manufacturing and product innovations, and we’ll stick to these methods to change the world into a greener, and a better place”, says Yang Yong, president of Seraphim.

Since its foundation in 2011, Seraphim has accomplished significant achievements and been continuously pushing the boundaries of our industry in terms of production R&D and technology innovation. Employing this strategy, Seraphim earned the Tier 1 distinction from BNEF for 9 consecutive years, and the Top Performer distinction from PVEL 5 times. With a total capacity of 12GW in 2023, Seraphim serves global customers with high-quality products and professional services. By the end of 2022, more than 20GW of Seraphim modules were installed in over 100 countries, the excellent performance of these products has been widely verified under various natural conditions.

