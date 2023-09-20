app-menu Social mobile

Service Business Forum in Vienna: Expert discussions about the service economy

Settembre 20, 2023

MUNICH, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The next Service Business Forum is set to take place in Vienna on September 28 and 29. With the slogan “Service Business Drives Profits”, the focus is on the challenges and opportunities involved in the transition from a product-centered to a customer-oriented business model for services. The event is being organized by Noventum Service Management. Event partners are Syncron and GMS.

The Service Business Forum acts as a platform for decision-makers and managers of manufacturing companies. The aim of the event is to analyze and discuss global business and technology trends, debate relevant service transformation topics, and share service best practices.

Syncron workshop for service transformation at one of the world’s largest manufacturers of construction machinery

A Syncron workshop entitled “Define the steps to manage risks in developing customer business related services” is planned for the second day of the event. During the workshop, attendees will gain insights into case studies and findings, based on the example of a leading, internationally active manufacturer of construction machinery. Together with Syncron, the manufacturer has developed service-oriented business models. Representatives from Syncron will talk about the challenges, successes and lessons learned from the collaboration.

Sarang Sambare, Senior Director at Syncron, will then talk about the steps and strategic best practices required to achieve the transition to a result-oriented business model. To conclude, strategies for the successful introduction of services related to customer business, and the associated management of risks, will be discussed.

Inspiration for transformation

“The service economy is a megatrend that is developing dynamically. It is therefore especially important for manufacturing companies to stay up to date and position themselves strategically with a view to new market requirements. The Service Business Forum is an ideal starting point in this regard.

Syncron has been helping companies develop service-centric business models for many years. In our workshop, we provide insights into customer success stories and give attendees tried-and-tested ideas for achieving their own transformation. I am looking forward to inspiring discussions with numerous experts and industry representatives.”

– Sarang Sambare, Senior Director at Syncron

More information about the event: https://noventum.eu/Service-Business-Drives-Profits

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/service-business-forum-in-vienna-expert-discussions-about-the-service-economy-301932346.html

