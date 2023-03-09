app-menu Social mobile

Scarica e leggi gratis su app

Servier Announces Partnership with QIAGEN to Develop New mIDH1 Companion Diagnostic Test to Support Servier’s Onco-hematology Portfolio

Marzo 9, 2023

PARIS , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Servier, a global pharmaceutical group, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with QIAGEN, a leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life, to develop a companion diagnostic test that detects IDH1 mutations. This test will be for use with Servier’s marketed and investigational targeted treatments in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).  

QIAGEN and Servier are collaborating to develop a PCR-based companion diagnostic test that can be used to rapidly identify AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations. This partnership comes in the light of the published pivotal clinical phase 3 data of the AGILE study which showed that ivosidenib in combination with azacitidine as a first-line treatment for intensive chemotherapy ineligible AML patients with IDH1 gene mutations shows superior results compared to treatment with azacitidine alone.[1] The partnership with QIAGEN will lead to the development of a specific diagnostic test for IDH1 gene mutations with a rapid turnaround time.

Brian Lockhart, Global Head of Companion Diagnostics at Servier, said: “In order to expand the global access for ivosidenib for patients, it is imperative that we leverage a partner such as QIAGEN with an established global footprint in oncology-driven diagnostics, and a proven expertise in companion diagnostics development and approvals.”

Jonathan Arnold, Vice President, Head of Partnering for Precision Diagnostics at QIAGEN, said: “We are pleased to support Servier with a companion diagnostic in their mission to propose innovative treatment for IDH1 mutated AML patients. At the same time, we are further strengthening our role in developing companion diagnostics for the ever-growing number of biomarkers being discovered in onco-hematology.”

[1] Results from the AGILE study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in April 2022.

Media Contact: presse@servier.com

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018929/PR_Servier_announces_partnership_with_QIAGEN.pdfLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servier-announces-partnership-with-qiagen-to-develop-new-midh1-companion-diagnostic-test-to-support-serviers-onco-hematology-portfolio-301766138.html

Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News
Google News - La Ragione Seguici anche su Google News

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Medison Pharma Announce the Expansion of Their Collaboration to a Multi-Regional Partnership to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics

– ZUG, Switzerland, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), …

UNILEVER FOODS SOLUTIONS IDENTIFIES THE TOP FUTURE MENU TRENDS

– New Future Menus Trend Report 2023 report draws on insights from more than 1,600 global chefs …

Hotel Schopfenhof: comfort e sostenibilità nel cuore delle Dolomiti con le tecnologie Schneider Electric

(Adnkronos) – • Soluzioni di distribuzione elettrica smart e l’applicazione Facility Expert Small…

Introducing the Next Generation of Mining: The All-New Dombbit dual Mining Machine

HELSINKI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dombey Electrics Co. (www.dombbit.com), a company founded…

LEGGI GRATIS La Ragione

GUARDA i nostri video

ASCOLTA i nostri podcast

REGISTRATI / ACCEDI

Seguici sui social

LA RAGIONE – LE ALI DELLA LIBERTA’ SCRL
Direttore editoriale Davide Giacalone
Direttore responsabile Fulvio Giuliani
Sede legale: via Senato, 6 - 20121 Milano (MI) PI, CF e N. iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Milano: 11605210969 Numero Rea: MI-2614229

Per informazioni scrivi a info@laragione.eu

Assistenza per sito e app

Copyright © La Ragione - leAli alla libertà

Powered by Sernicola Labs Srl