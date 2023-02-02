app-menu Social mobile

Servier full year 2021/22 results confirm the transformation trajectory of the Group

Febbraio 2, 2023

– PARIS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Servier, an independent global pharmaceutical group, has announced its financial results for the 2021/22 financial year and highlighted the major steps of its ongoing transformation.

Excerpt of consolidated and audited results (IFRS standards[1], as of 30 September 2022)

 

Olivier Laureau, President of Servier, said: “In a complex and unstable geopolitical and economic environment, progress has been made across all of Servier’s business segments, reinforcing our transformation trajectory. I am proud of the work accomplished by our teams which underlines our daily commitment to patients. Servier is now a global healthcare player built around three balanced pillars: cardiometabolism and venous diseases, oncology, and generics. Our innovation capabilities have been strengthened and we now have a balanced and promising pipeline in line with our ambitions in oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammation. We are on track to meet our 2025 objectives and are moving forward with determination and confidence on our Servier 2030 strategic plan.”

Read the full press release in the attached PDF

 

[1] In line with international standards, the Group now publishes its financial statements in accordance with IFRS norms (International Financial Reporting Standards). This transition facilitates the communication and comparability of our financial statements thanks to a standardized reference system.

[i] Variation at constant exchange rates (CER)

 

Contact:presse@servier.com

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994433/Servier.pdfLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1914957/Servier_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/servier-full-year-202122-results-confirm-the-transformation-trajectory-of-the-group-301736714.html

