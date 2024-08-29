Set Cinema Free: Dangbei to Unveil Its First Ultra-Portable Projector at IFA 2024

29 Agosto 2024

Dangbei Freedo revolutionizes how people experience visual content, whether at home or outdoors, on walls or ceilings.

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dangbei, an innovator in smart entertainment, is excited to announce its participation in IFA 2024, the world’s leading consumer electronics trade show. Taking place from September 6th to 10th in Messe Berlin, Germany, Dangbei will showcase its hot picks and new innovations, including the upcoming Dangbei Freedo, its first portable projector featuring a built-in battery, integrated gimbal stand, and Google TV.

Dangbei Freedo: Set Cinema Free Dangbei Freedo is Dangbei’s first portable projector designed for on-the-go entertainment. With a built-in 60Wh battery, Freedo delivers long-lasting, immersive viewing without the hassle of power cords. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easy to carry with just one hand. Complete with a shockproof, recyclable EPP carry case and a dust-proof bag, Freedo is ready for any adventure. The Type-C port supports power bank charging, extending the fun even further. Whether camping, hosting backyard parties, or exploring the great outdoors, this Google TV projector offers uninterrupted access to movies, live sports, and more. This means users can finish an entire movie on licensed Netflix under the stars, surrounded by natural ambiance.

For the first time, Dangbei has combined an all-new stand and projector into one, creating a flexible mini-cinema that can go from home to outdoors and from walls to ceilings. Freedo’s stand tilts over 100 degrees, making it easy to align the image with a projector screen outdoors without additional props. Indoors, the projector can be easily angled towards the ceiling, ideal as a bedroom projector for late-night movie marathons or bedtime story animations for kids in bed.

Though small, Dangbei Freedo packs a punch. It covers over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR, producing vibrant and lifelike 1080p images up to 120 inches. The 360° surround sound, coupled with Dolby Audio compatibility, ensures that the powerful sound matches the impressive visuals. Beyond projection, Freedo doubles as a high-quality Bluetooth speaker, tailored for those who love to travel light.

Ease of use is a hallmark of Dangbei products, and Dangbei Freedo is no exception. Featuring the InstanPro AI Image Setup, it includes autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance to ensure quick and effortless image adjustments. Even beginners can enjoy a hands-free setup.

Other Exciting Dangbei Products to be ShowcasedDangbei DBOX02 (Mars Pro 2): 2024 flagship, world’s first Google TV 4K laser projectorDangbei N2: Netflix-licensed home projector designed for immersive viewingDangbei Atom: Ultra-compact laser projector with Google TV, beloved for its form and performance

Join Us at IFA 2024Dangbei invites everyone to get a firsthand look at the upcoming portable projector and experience all the trending products. We look forward to welcoming you at IFA!

Date:September 6th -10th, 2024Venue: Stand 203, Hall 21, Messe Berlin, Germany

About DangbeiDangbei is a premium smart entertainment provider specializing in projectors and other innovative products. Trusted by over 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei offers stunning visuals and immersive sound, transforming spaces into vibrant entertainment, work, and life hubs.

In China, Dangbei leads in software for large screens, providing a vast app and content library across entertainment, health, education, and productivity. Dangbei ranks among the Top 3 brands in e-commerce sales value for domestic smart projectors and holds the No.1 position in terms of sales volume for laser projectors. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.

Media contact: pr@dangbei.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482114/Dangbei_Freedo_Dangbei_s_portable_projector_designed_on_the_go_entertainment.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2482115/Dangbei_showcase_lastest_smart_projectors_IFA_2024.jpg

